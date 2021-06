We've seen a lot of ugly exposed in this country over the past couple of years. But hear me when I tell you.... There are still some really good people in this world. So, Mother's Day weekend, I went home to be with my family. I had such a great time, by the way with my mom & grandmother. After a few home cooked meals, laughs, and a whole lotta love, it was time for us to say our goodbyes and go home. I, of course, headed back to Texarkana. My grandmother, on the other hand, hit 259 in route back home to Mt. Enterprise. Instead of taking a right to to travel south on Hwy. 259, she took a left and this is where the story gets good.