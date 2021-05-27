Cancel
Environment

Recent lack of thunderstorms

By Tom Skilling
Posted by 
WGN TV
WGN TV
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhy haven’t there been any thunderstorms around this season?. —Jess Priester, Arlington Hts. There are many reasons for this year’s absence of thunder, the main one being the lack of precipitation. Most of the rain, that has occurred, has been associated with cool-weather regimes, hence a lack of high-dew point air, a major ingredient for thunderstorm formation. Additionally, the active jet stream, another thunderstorm trigger, has been positioned across the southern states for much of the spring. The plus side of no thunderstorms, has been the total absence of severe weather here. The year’s first thunderstorm episode did occur early Wednesday morning, bringing the city its first official thunderstorm of the year, the latest on record by more than three weeks, and the first thunderstorm in a record 192 days since November 14, 2020.

WGN TV

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

