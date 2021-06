Weather once again disrupted the high school sports schedule, but Massac County’s baseball, softball and soccer teams all managed to get in at least some action. Baseball first: Massac dropped a tough one to Herrin, 5-4, on Friday, May 7, at Herrin. Trailing 3-0, Massac tied the game in the sixth inning and took the lead in the top of the seventh at 4-3 only to have Herrin rally for two runs in the bottom of the seventh for a walk-off win. Preston Summers and Logan Korte knocked in three of Massac’s four runs, and Will Harmon was saddled with the hard luck loss.