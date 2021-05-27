Special Weather Statement issued for Collingsworth, Wheeler by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 19:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Take shelter in a sturdy building if threatening weather approaches. Target Area: Collingsworth; Wheeler SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN WHEELER AND NORTHEASTERN COLLINGSWORTH COUNTIES UNTIL 200 AM CDT At 126 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles southeast of Shamrock, moving northeast at 45 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Shamrock, Lela and Twitty.alerts.weather.gov