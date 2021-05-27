Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montgomery County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Montgomery, Wilson, Woodson by NWS

weather.gov
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Montgomery; Wilson; Woodson The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Significant Weather Advisory for Montgomery County in southeastern Kansas Wilson County in southeastern Kansas Woodson County in southeastern Kansas * Until 200 AM CDT. * At 123 AM CDT...National Weather Service Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms with locally heavy rainfall along a line extending from Gridley to 6 miles south of Elk City...and moving northeast at 5 mph. * Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. * Locations impacted include Independence, Neodesha, Fredonia, Cherryvale, Yates Center, Altoona, Elk City, Toronto, Buffalo, Neosho Falls, Liberty, Havana, Bolton, Sycamore, Benedict, New Albany, Coyville, Buxton, Elk City Lake and Rose. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CDT for southeastern Kansas.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, KS
State
Kansas State
City
Elk City, KS
City
Wichita, KS
City
Yates Center, KS
City
Neosho Falls, KS
City
Wilson, KS
City
Liberty, KS
City
Toronto, KS
City
Fredonia, KS
City
Sycamore, KS
City
Gridley, KS
County
Woodson County, KS
County
Wilson County, KS
City
Buffalo, KS
City
Altoona, KS
City
New Albany, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Sycamore Benedict
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Georgia StatePosted by
NBC News

Trump has Georgia revenge on his mind as he returns to campaign-style rallies

Former President Donald Trump is on a revenge mission in Georgia. After top Republicans refused to rig the state’s 2020 vote in his favor, he’s already inspired one primary challenge to Gov. Brian Kemp, and he’s endorsed another against Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Wounded by two special election losses that cost the GOP control of the Senate, he’s also trying to coax Herschel Walker — a football legend in Georgia — to run for the seat that’s up again in 2022.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden: 'Not my intent' to imply veto for bipartisan infrastructure package

President Biden on Saturday sought to clarify remarks that he made earlier this week regarding a bipartisan deal and a potential, larger reconciliation package on infrastructure amid backlash from both progressive and Republican lawmakers. Biden had said on Thursday that he would not sign a bipartisan deal on infrastructure unless...
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Engineer warned of 'major structural damage' years before Florida condo collapsed

A consultant warned there was evidence of “major structural damage” below the pool deck of a Miami condo building nearly three years before it collapsed. As officials continue to investigate what caused the deadly collapse at the Champlain Towers South, officials in the Florida city’s Surfside suburb late Friday released a trove of documents related to the building, including the consultant's October 2018 report.
AstronomyPosted by
The Hill

Five things to know about the UFO report

The highly anticipated U.S. intelligence report on unidentified flying objects (UFOs) released Friday has bolstered calls for increased research into UFOs and possible signs of extraterrestrial life. The report, released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), said that the U.S. government has encountered 144 UFOs —...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump slams Harris over southern border trip

Former President Trump criticized Vice President Harris's recent trip to the U.S.-Mexico border at his first post-presidential rally on Saturday, claiming she made the trip because he announced he was visiting the area. “Kamala Harris , your vice president, only went to the border yesterday for the one simple reason...
Georgia StatePosted by
The Hill

Department of Justice sues Georgia over voting law

The Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia over its controversial new law imposing a number of restrictions on voting, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday. "Today, the Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia," Garland said. “Our complaint alleges that recent changes to Georgia's election...