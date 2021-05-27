Special Weather Statement issued for Montgomery, Wilson, Woodson by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Montgomery; Wilson; Woodson The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Significant Weather Advisory for Montgomery County in southeastern Kansas Wilson County in southeastern Kansas Woodson County in southeastern Kansas * Until 200 AM CDT. * At 123 AM CDT...National Weather Service Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms with locally heavy rainfall along a line extending from Gridley to 6 miles south of Elk City...and moving northeast at 5 mph. * Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. * Locations impacted include Independence, Neodesha, Fredonia, Cherryvale, Yates Center, Altoona, Elk City, Toronto, Buffalo, Neosho Falls, Liberty, Havana, Bolton, Sycamore, Benedict, New Albany, Coyville, Buxton, Elk City Lake and Rose. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CDT for southeastern Kansas.alerts.weather.gov