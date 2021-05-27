Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Morris by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 01:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Morris THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN MORRIS COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 130 AM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CDT for east central Kansas.