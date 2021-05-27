Special Weather Statement issued for Lyon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Lyon SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN LYON COUNTY UNTIL 200 AM CDT At 125 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles southeast of Alta Vista to 3 miles southwest of Dunlap. Movement was east at 30 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Allen, Admire and Bushong. This includes Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 137 and 154. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CDT for east central Kansas.