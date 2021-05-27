Cancel
Cancer

Renal tumor macrophages linked to recurrence are identified using single-cell protein activity analysis

By Dr. Pati
pharmaceuticalintelligence.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCurator and Reporter: Dr. Premalata Pati, Ph.D., Postdoc. When malignancy returns after a period of remission, it is called a cancer recurrence. After the initial or primary cancer has been treated, this can happen weeks, months, or even years later. The possibility of recurrence is determined by the type of primary cancer. Because small patches of cancer cells might stay in the body after treatment, cancer might reoccur. These cells may multiply and develop large enough to cause symptoms or cause cancer over time. The type of cancer determines when and where cancer recurs. Some malignancies have a predictable recurrence pattern.

pharmaceuticalintelligence.com
CancerNature.com

Single-cell RNA sequencing in pancreatic cancer

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2021)Cite this article. The application of single-cell RNA sequencing platforms has generated notable insights into the heterogeneity underlying pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), encompassing both the neoplastic compartment and the tumour microenvironment. In this Comment, we discuss the most pertinent findings gleaned from both mouse models and human PDAC samples, as well as future opportunities.
CancerEurekAlert

Analyzing tumor microenvironment at single cell level sheds light on metastatic melanoma outcomes

TAMPA, Fla. -- There are several new treatment options available for patients with advanced melanoma. While these therapies have greatly improved the prognosis for patients, each person can respond to the treatments differently. Treatment of melanomas that have spread to the central nervous system is especially challenging. In a new article published in Clinical Cancer Research, Moffitt Cancer Center researchers reveal how different therapies impact the surrounding immune environment of metastatic melanoma tumors according to location and identify a rare population of immune cells that is associated with improved overall survival.
Cancertargetedonc.com

AUA Updates Renal Cancer Guidelines, Expands Use of Genetic Testing

The American Urological Association updated its guidelines on Renal Masses and Localized Renal Cancer, expanding the use of genetic counseling and updating the use of active surveillance. The American Urological Association (AUA) updated its guidelines on Renal Masses and Localized Renal Cancer, expanding the use of genetic counseling and updating...
Canceronclive.com

Adjuvant Pembrolizumab Significantly Improves DFS in Renal Cell Carcinoma

Pembrolizumab was associated with a 32% reduction in the risk of disease recurrence or death compared with placebo as an adjuvant treatment for patients with clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Pembrolizumab (Keytruda) was associated with a 32% reduction in the risk of disease recurrence or death compared with placebo as...
Sciencetargetedonc.com

Promising Clinical Activity Seen in Single Agent and Combination TG-1701 in CLL and Other B-Cell Malignancies

Encouraging clinical and pharmacodynamic activity was seen at all dose levels in patients with B-cell malignancies who received TG-1701. Encouraging clinical and pharmacodynamic activity was seen at all dose levels in patients with B-cell malignancies who received TG-1701, according to updated results from a phase 1/2 trial (NCT03671590) that were presented virtually during the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting.1.
Canceronclive.com

CAR T-Cell Therapy Trial in Solid Tumors Halted Following 2 Patient Deaths

Tmunity Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, has halted the development of its lead CAR T-cell product following the deaths of 2 patients who were enrolled to a trial investigating its use in solid tumors. Tmunity Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, has halted the development of its lead CAR T-cell product...
Canceronclive.com

Selpercatinib Elicits Encouraging Antitumor Activity in Pediatric RET-Altered Solid Tumors

Selpercatinib demonstrated evidence of preliminary efficacy and safety in pediatric patients with advanced RET-altered solid tumors. Selpercatinib (Retevmo) demonstrated evidence of preliminary efficacy and safety in pediatric patients with advanced RET-altered solid tumors, according to findings from the ongoing phase 1/2 LIBRETTO-121 trial (NCT03899792) that were presented during the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting.1.
Cancergreenmedinfo.com

Effects of berberine on circular RNA expression profiles in human gastric cancer cells.

Background: Berberine has been demonstrated to have anticancer effects against gastric cancer (GC), but the mechanism of these actions is unclear. Objectives: To explore the impact of berberine on circular RNA (circRNA) expression profiles in GC and investigate the potential molecular mechanisms associated with circRNAs in GC. Methods: AGS and...
CancerNature.com

Kidney injury molecule-1 inhibits metastasis of renal cell carcinoma

Metastasis is present in approximately 30% of patients diagnosed with renal cell carcinoma (RCC) and is associated with a 5-year survival rate of < 15%. Kidney injury molecule 1 (KIM-1), encoded by the HAVCR1 gene, is a proximal tubule cell-surface glycoprotein and a biomarker for early detection of RCC, but its pathophysiological significance in RCC remains unclear. We generated human and murine RCC cell lines either expressing or lacking KIM-1, respectively, and compared their growth and metastatic properties using validated methods. Surprisingly, KIM-1 expression had no effect on cell proliferation or subcutaneous tumour growth in immune deficient (Rag1−/−) Balb/c mice, but inhibited cell invasion and formation of lung metastasis in the same model. Further, we show that the inhibitory effect of KIM-1 on metastases was observed in both immune deficient and immune competent mice. Transcriptomic profiling identified the mRNA for the pro-metastatic GTPase, Rab27b, to be downregulated significantly in KIM-1 expressing human and murine RCC cells. Finally, analysis of The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) data revealed that elevated HAVCR1 mRNA expression in the two most common types of RCC, clear cell and papillary RCC, tumours correlated with significantly improved overall patient survival. Our findings reveal a novel role for KIM-1 in inhibiting metastasis of RCC and suggests that tumour-associated KIM-1 expression may be a favourable prognostic factor.
CancerEurekAlert

Oncotarget: Lung squamous cell carcinoma tumors reveal therapeutic alterations

Oncotarget published "Molecular characterization of lung squamous cell carcinoma tumors reveals therapeutically relevant alterations" which reported that unlike lung adenocarcinoma patients, there is no FDA-approved targeted-therapy likely to benefit lung squamous cell carcinoma patients. The authors performed survival analyses of lung squamous cell carcinoma patients harboring therapeutically relevant alterations identified...
CancerGenomeWeb

For Reduced Recurrences

A new study suggests treatment with the PARP inhibitor olaparib may decrease recurrences among individuals with hereditary breast cancer, the Guardian reports. The phase 3, double-blind, randomized study, dubbed the OlympiA trial, enrolled 1,836 patients with germline BRCA1 or BRCA2 pathogenic or likely pathogenic variants and who had already undergone surgery and chemotherapy. Half received olaparib (AstraZeneca's Lynparza) and half placebo. As the team led by Institute of Cancer Research's Andrew Tutt reports in the New England Journal of Medicine, olaparib treatment was associated with significantly longer survival free of recurrent disease. Of the women given olaparib, 85.9 percent had no recurrent disease after three years of follow up, as compared to 77.1 percent of those given placebo.
Diseases & TreatmentsScience Daily

Target protein identified for improving heart attack treatment

A new study has identified a protein that could be the key to improving treatment outcomes after a heart attack. It suggests that protein kinase A (PKA) plays a role in heart muscle cell necrosis, a major type of cell death that commonly occurs after reperfusion therapy, the treatment used to unblock arteries and restore blood flow after a heart attack.
CancerGenetic Engineering News

Unknown Immune Cell Helps Predict Kidney Cancer Recurrence

If cancer is found after treatment, and after a period of time when the cancer couldn’t be detected, it’s called a cancer recurrence. The recurrent cancer might come back in the same place it first started, or it may affect another part of the body. With kidney cancer, many patients with clear cell renal carcinoma—the most common type of kidney cancer—eventually experience cancer recurrence and develop incurable metastatic disease despite treatment. Now, a new study by researchers at Columbia Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons shows promise in predicting which patients are likely to have cancer recur after surgery.
Cancertargetedonc.com

CLN-081 Demonstrates Anti-Tumor Activity and Safety in EGFR+ NSCLC

Patients with previously treated non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) harboring EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations showed promising preliminary anti-tumor activity and an acceptable safety profile across all of the doses tested in a phase 1 trial of CLN-081 (TAS6417; NCT04036682), according to findings presented at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.
CancerMedicalXpress

Study finds major anti-inflammatory immune activity that favors oral cancer tumors

A collaborative research led by immunologist Estefania Nova-Lamperti from the Universidad de Concepción (Chile), with a branch of researchers from MELISA Institute and other international academic centers, made progress in the understanding of molecular mechanisms preventing an effective antitumor immune response in oral cancer; The latter due to the production of chemical mediators that induce an anti-inflammatory regulatory response that favors tumor development through the vitamin D signaling pathway. The study was published in Frontiers in Immunology on May 7, 2021.
CancerEurekAlert

Immunotherapy drug delays recurrence in kidney cancer patients

An immunotherapy drug given after surgery improved disease-free survival rates in patients with kidney cancer at high risk of relapse. Interim results of a phase 3 trial of adjuvant therapy revealed a 32% decrease in the risk of recurrence or death with pembrolizumab compared with a placebo. This is the...
CancerGenomeWeb

ASCO Studies Highlight Systemic, Racial Inequities in Lung Cancer Biomarker Testing

NEW YORK – Even though multiple biomarker-guided therapies are now available for advanced non-small cell lung cancer patients, studies presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology's virtual annual meeting found low rates of next-generation sequencing to identify these biomarkers among patients receiving care in the community setting, particularly among Black patients.