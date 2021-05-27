‘School of Rock’ Actor Kevin Clark Dies at 32

Anthrax has shared its third video in their series celebrating the 40th Anniversary of the band with their “Anthrax 40 for 40” series of videos. The 15th clip in the series features the band discussing more details about their major milestones such as ap[pearinbg on “Married With Children,” touring with fellow legends with Clash of The Titans like Slayer, Megadeth, and Alice in Chains, touring with Iron Maiden, and more. The 11-week series will include video contributions from Chuck D, Corey Taylor, Dave Grohl, Dave Mustaine, Gary Holt, Gene Simmons, Henry Rollins, John Carpenter, Kerry King, Mike Patton, Nergal, Norman Reedus, Michael Poulsen, Rob Zombie, Robert Trujillo, Roger Miret, Darryl McDaniels (RUN DMC), Slash, Tom Morello and more. There will also be video clips from former band members Dan Lilker, Dan Spitz, John Bush, Neil Turbin, and Rob Caggiano. The band also announced the details of their 40th anniversary livestream event, taking place July 16th. Check out the clip below.