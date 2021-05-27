Cancel
'School of Rock' Actor Kevin Clark Dies at 32

School of Rock actor Kevin Clark, who played drummer Freddy Jones, has died at the age of 32. Per TMZ, Clark died in the early hours of Wednesday morning (May 26) after being struck by a motorist while he was riding his bicycle on the Northwest side of Chicago. The Cook County Medical Examiner reports he was rushed to a nearby hospital, but he was pronounced dead at 2:04 AM CT.

WomenzMag

WomenzMag

Womenzmag is a single-point destination for women to get inspiration and be updated from the latest developments and jaw-dropping information from the USA and all over the world. We aim to deliver reader-friendly news about the newest fashion, entertainment, life hacks, styling tips, and local updates from the USA and all over the world to our valued readers.

