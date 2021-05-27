Air Works marks ‘strategic shift’ with 3D printing partnership

1070th International Conference On Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, the Academicsera is going organize the conference in Bangkok, Thailand in January. Academicsera aims to carry on the business of promoting, forming, developing, and organizing associations and networks of Chemical, Petroleum, Physics, Biology, Civil, Mechanical, Medical, Dental, Computer, Electronics, Electrical, Management, Biomedical, Bioinformatics, Bio-Technology, Aeronautical, Textile, Environmental and all related Doctors, Engineers and Professionals who are in the field of innovation; to conduct, promote and organize Meetings, Conference, Discussions, Seminars, Workshops, Study tours, Industry visits; and to publish professional Journals, Magazines, and Newsletters; to carry on research and development on the above fields; and also to design, develop, market, purchase, sale, import and export any products or materials of any above Medical, Science, and Engineering field.