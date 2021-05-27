Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Air Works marks ‘strategic shift’ with 3D printing partnership

By Sponsored by Cirium, Miami International Airport
Flight Global.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleIndian MRO Air Works has partnered with additive manufacturing and services provider Objectify Technologies to explore business opportunities in 3D printing solutions for the aerospace and defence industries. The partnership, which is a first for an MRO in India, will also include the requirements of commercial and private jet operators...

www.flightglobal.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manufacturing Industry#3d Printing#Additive Manufacturing#Indian Mro Air Works#Objectify Technologies#Mro#Air Works#Pratt Whitney#Collins Aerospace#Hindustan Aeronautics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
Country
India
Related
Aerospace & Defensehoustonmirror.com

Commercial Aircraft Maintenance Market Innovative Strategy by 2028 | AAR Corporation, Air China Technics / Ameco Beijing

JCMR recently broadcasted a new study in its database that highlights the in-depth market analysis with future prospects of Commercial Aircraft Maintenance market. The study covers significant data which makes the research document a handy resource for managers, industry executives and other key people get ready-to-access and self analyzed study along with graphs and tables to help understand market trends, drivers and market challenges. Some of the key players mentioned in this research are AAR Corporation, Air China Technics / Ameco Beijing, Air France Industries KLM Engineering And Maintenance, British Airways Engineering, Delta TechOps, GE Aviation, Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Co. Ltd, Iberia Maintenance, Lufthansa Technik, MTU Aero Engines AG, Rolls-Royce plc, SIA Engineering Company Ltd, SR Technics, ST Aerospace Ltd, United Technologies Corporation.
Aerospace & DefenseLas Vegas Herald

Satellite-based Earth Observation Market Innovative Strategy by 2028 | Airbus, ImageSat International, Maxar Technologies

JCMR recently introduced Global Satellite-based Earth Observation Market study with focused approach on market size & volumes by Application, Industry particular process, product type, players, and production & Consumption analysis considering major factors, cost Structure and regulatory factors. At present, the market is developing its presence and some of the key players from the complete study are Airbus, ImageSat International, Maxar Technologies, Thales Group, MacDonald, Dettwiler And Associates Ltd, Google, UrtheCast, Deimos Imaging, E-GEOS, Planet Labs, Terra Bella, PlanetiQ LLC, DMC International Imaging, MDAThe report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions.
Softwareatlantanews.net

Composite Simulation Software Market Investment Analysis | Altair Engineering, Inc, Autodesk, Inc., CGTech

JCMR recently introduced Global Composite Simulation Software Market study with focused approach on market size & volumes by Application, Industry particular process, product type, players, and production & Consumption analysis considering major factors, cost Structure and regulatory factors. At present, the market is developing its presence and some of the key players from the complete study are Altair Engineering, Inc, Autodesk, Inc., CGTech, Dassault Systemes, ESI Group, e-Xstream engineering, HyperSizer, Siemens AGThe report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions.
IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market In-Depth Analysis including key players ABB, Emerson, Honeywell, Rockwell Automation

JCMR recently introduced Global Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market study with focused approach on market size & volumes by Application, Industry particular process, product type, players, and production & Consumption analysis considering major factors, cost Structure and regulatory factors. At present, the market is developing its presence and some of the key players from the complete study are ABB, Emerson, Honeywell, Rockwell Automation, Siemens, Applied Material, Dassault Systemes, Endress+Hauser, GE Digital, Hitachi, IBM, IFS, Petrofac, SAPThe report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) Software Market is Going to Boom with Autodesk, PTC, Bentley Systems

Latest released the research study on Global Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) Software. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Autodesk (United States),AVEVA Group (United Kingdom),PTC (United States),Bentley Systems (United States),Dassault SystÃ¨mes (France),ANSYS (United States),Computers and Structures, Inc. (United States),Trimble, Inc. (United States),Mathsoft (United States),Archon Engineering (United States),Intergraph (United States).
Aerospace & Defenseoyaop.com

1070th International Conference On Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering

1070th International Conference On Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, the Academicsera is going organize the conference in Bangkok, Thailand in January. Academicsera aims to carry on the business of promoting, forming, developing, and organizing associations and networks of Chemical, Petroleum, Physics, Biology, Civil, Mechanical, Medical, Dental, Computer, Electronics, Electrical, Management, Biomedical, Bioinformatics, Bio-Technology, Aeronautical, Textile, Environmental and all related Doctors, Engineers and Professionals who are in the field of innovation; to conduct, promote and organize Meetings, Conference, Discussions, Seminars, Workshops, Study tours, Industry visits; and to publish professional Journals, Magazines, and Newsletters; to carry on research and development on the above fields; and also to design, develop, market, purchase, sale, import and export any products or materials of any above Medical, Science, and Engineering field.
Marketscoleofduty.com

Advanced Airport Technologies Market – Comprehensive Analysis and Future Insights | Airport Information SystemsLtd., L-3 Commenications Security, KUKA Roboter

Futuristic Reports, The growth and development of Global Advanced Airport Technologies Market Report 2020 by Players, Regions, Type, and Application, forecast to 2026 provides industry analysis and forecast from 2020-2026. Global Advanced Airport Technologies Market analysis delivers important insights and provides a competitive and useful advantage to the pursuers. Advanced Airport Technologies processes, economic growth is analyzed as well. The data chart is also backed up by using statistical tools.
Aerospace & Defenseglobeoftech.com

Global Military Aircraft Engines Market To Witness Huge Growth By 2026| GE Aviation, Pratt & Whitney, Rolls Royce, Safran Aircraft Engines

Global Military Aircraft Engines Market research is an intelligence report with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and valuable information. The data which has been looked upon is done considering both, the existing top players and the upcoming competitors. Business strategies of the key players and the new entering market industries are studied in detail. Well explained SWOT analysis, revenue share and contact information are shared in this report analysis.
MarketsSentinel

Digital Cinema Screen Market Production & Demand by 2030 | Barco, Inc. , Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc. , Doremi Labs, Inc. , NEC Corporation , Qube Cinema, Inc. , Sony , Others, IMAX Corporation , GDC Technology

The proposed Digital Cinema Screen Market report will encompass all the qualitative & quantitative aspects including the market size, market estimates, growth rates & forecasts & hence will give you a holistic view of the market. The study also includes detailed analysis of market drivers, restraints, technological advancements & competitive landscape along with various micro & macro factors influencing the Digital Cinema Screen market dynamics.
SoftwareExecutiveBiz

FACE Consortium Certifies 2 Collins Aerospace-Made Flight Software Tools

Two flight software products from Collins Aerospace, a Raytheon Technologies company, now conform to standards of the Open Group Future Airborne Capability Environment, also known as the FACE Consortium. Collins said Thursday its Mission Flight Management Software and Localizer Performance and Vertical Guidance Calculator have been FACE-certified following the completion...
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

3D Printing Software Market is Going to Boom with Pixologic, Trimble, Maxon, Ultimaker

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of 3D Printing Software Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "3D Printing Software Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global 3D Printing Software market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the 3D Printing Software Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

Spirit AeroSystems Adds Space as a Strategic Focus

Spirit AeroSystems, a subsidiary of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) has changed the name of its defense business to “Defense and Space” to reflect more completely its customer base and capabilities. Spirit projects Defense and Space will make up 20% of total consolidated company revenue by the end of 2021, with a long-term goal of having the business comprise 40% of total consolidated company revenue. Spirit’s Defense and Space business is conducted through several subsidiaries that provide space and defense prime contractors aerostructures and high-temperature materials capabilities.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Infrared Sensors Market Insights Emerging in Electronics Industry 2021 | Top Leading Players – Excelitas Technologies, Nippon Ceramic, Hamamatsu Photonic K.K.

The global Infrared Sensors Market investigated the popular situation in the descriptions, arrangements, applications, and business chain structure. The Infrared Sensors Market report also focuses on the development trends as well as history, competitive aspect study, and key regions, etc. in the global Infrared Sensors Manufacturers. Infrared Sensors Market analysis report speaks about the manufacturing method. The process is analyzed completely with respect to Manufacturers, regional study, Segment by Type and Segment by Applications, and the actual process of the entire Infrared Sensors industry.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Electro Optical System Market Profound Growth in Electronics Industry 2021 | Top Key Players – Lockheed Martin, Instro, L3 Communication Holdings

The global Electro Optical System Market investigated the popular situation in the descriptions, arrangements, applications, and business chain structure. The Electro Optical System Market report also focuses on the development trends as well as history, competitive aspect study, and key regions, etc. in the global Electro Optical System Manufacturers. Electro Optical System Market analysis report speaks about the manufacturing method. The process is analyzed completely with respect to Manufacturers, regional study, Segment by Type and Segment by Applications, and the actual process of the entire Electro Optical System industry.
Milwaukee, WInddist.com

Rockwell Automation to Acquire Cloud Software Provider Plex for $2.2B

MILWAUKEE & TROY, MI — Rockwell Automation, Inc., the world’s largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, and Plex Systems, a cloud-native smart manufacturing platform operating at scale, announced Friday that Rockwell has entered into an agreement to acquire Plex for $2.22 billion in cash. Plex offers the...
Engineeringmddionline.com

Making Anything, Anywhere with 3D Printing

“Our vision for the future is the idea that anyone can make anything,” said Joshua Niman, sales engineering lead at Formlabs. Speaking in the Virtual Engineering Days presentation, “Anywhere Manufacturing: Overcoming Barriers to Product Using Additive Manufacturing,” Niman said that this is where he sees additive manufacturing changing the world and impacting industry. “We feel like we've really elevated desktop 3D printing to the point where it is a serious technology that can be scaled up and brought it to production applications for true end-use parts.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Land Mobile Wireless Systems Market Sales Figures Increases in Electronics Industry 2021 | Top Leading Players – JVCKENWOOD Corporation, Thales Group, Sepura plc

The global Land Mobile Wireless Systems Market investigated the popular situation in the descriptions, arrangements, applications, and business chain structure. The Land Mobile Wireless Systems Market report also focuses on the development trends as well as history, competitive aspect study, and key regions, etc. in the global Land Mobile Wireless Systems Manufacturers. Land Mobile Wireless Systems Market analysis report speaks about the manufacturing method. The process is analyzed completely with respect to Manufacturers, regional study, Segment by Type and Segment by Applications, and the actual process of the entire Land Mobile Wireless Systems industry.
SoftwareShareCast

Rockwell Automation to buy Plex Systems for $2.2bn in cash

Rockwell Automation has agreed to buy business software maker Plex Systems for $2.2bn in cash in a deal that is expected to be immediately accretive to Rockwell operating margins. Rockwell Automation Inc. $285.64. 20:26 25/06/21. 0.05%. $0.13. Plex offers the only single-instance, multi-tenant SaaS manufacturing platform operating at scale, including...