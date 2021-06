It's June which means it's the time of year where I really start my countdown to Halloween. Don't get me wrong I love summertime as much as the next person, but my favorite time of year is fall. Something about the crisp nights, and the Halloween decor popping up at stores just makes me feel happy. I also love all the spooky events that surround Halloween. One of my favorite events to enjoy each October are haunted ghost walks, but now you can enjoy them all summer long.