BBB Wise Giving Alliance (BBB’s Give.org) released the Give.org Donor Trust Special Report on Charity Impact. This survey shows that almost half of adult Americans (47%) are unclear about what “charity impact" means. While it has become a common assumption that donors seek highly impactful organizations, the survey results show that this is an incomplete picture. Also, while individual donors care about immediate results and volume of programs, they put higher importance on long-term results and depth. These results are based on an electronic survey of more than 2,100 adults across the United States and more than 1,000 adults in Canada conducted during December 2020.