newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Jockey Xavier Perez approaching 1,000th win Milestone

By Drew Mo (@thebloghorse)
pastthewire.com
 3 days ago

BALTIMORE – Maryland-based jockey Xavier Perez is closing in on his 1,000th career victory, not that the popular and personable rider needs a reminder. “I’ve been counting,” Perez, 33, said. “I told my wife, ‘Look I’m getting close. It’s coming. It’s coming.’ She was like, ‘Don’t start thinking about it.’ So I said, ‘I’m superstitious and I’m going to count it because I’ve been counting since I had 50 left and it’s been working out for me.”

pastthewire.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jockey#Horses#Belmont Park#Race#Belmont Stakes#Santa Anita#Career Highs#Equibase Statistics#Danger Quest#Saratoga#Colonial Downs#Filly Mare Sprint#Laurel And Pimlico#West Virginia Breeders#Popular Rider#Trainer#Laurel Park#Multiple Stakes Winners#Monmouth Park#Agent J D Brown
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Horse Racing
Country
Puerto Rico
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsNewsday

Steve Matthews' Belmont selections for Friday, May 21

FIRST: A field of eight unraced 2-year-olds to start the Friday card. Sleep late. Disengage concluded work tab with half-mile bullet. Bali's Shade also shows training tab that culminated with swift half-mile drill; dangerous. Achilles Heel debuts for streaking stable (Rob Atras); must consider. SECOND: Joqular should pack amplified wallop...
Indiana StateShelbyville News

Riquelme celebrates 1,000 career wins at Indiana Grand

Jose Riquelme, part of the jockey colony at Indiana Grand for the past five seasons, celebrated his 1,000th career win over the weekend. Born in Peru, Riquelme has been closing in on the milestone this spring. “I’m very happy to get this milestone,” said Riquelme. “I want to thank all...
Sportspastthewire.com

Bourbonic, Known Agenda and Overtook breeze in preparation for G1 Belmont Stakes presented by NYRA Bets

Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher sent a trio of Belmont Stakes contenders in Bourbonic, Known Agenda and Overtook to breeze on Big Sandy on Friday morning at Belmont Park. Headlined by the 153rd running of the Grade 1, $1.5 million Belmont Stakes presented by NYRA Bets on Saturday, June 5, this year’s three-day Belmont Stakes Racing Festival kicks off on Thursday, June 3 and will include 17 stakes races in total, with eight Grade 1 races to be contested on Belmont Stakes Day.
SportsBloodhorse.com

Race 7 (ALW) at TDN on 5/27/21

Sire: Magna Graduate , Dark Bay or Brown, 2002. Lifetime: 62 yearlings sold, median $7,000. Broodmare Sire: Miner's Mark, Bay, 1990. B:Juddmonte Farms Inc (KY) Sire: Orientate , Dark Bay or Brown, 1998. Lifetime: 447 yearlings sold, median $25,000. Broodmare Sire: Empire Maker , Dark Bay or Brown, 2000. Sale...
Sportsvsin.com

Jockey boycott has no winners in Jersey

There are no picket lines on the Jersey Shore. The mainstream news is not full of management’s talking points and labor’s counterpoints. And nobody directly involved appreciates the use of the “B” word. Or the “S” word. But make no mistake. What is going on right now at Monmouth Park is a boycott. And at times it looks and sounds and smells like a strike.
Sportshorseracingnation.com

Happy Saver scores in comeback, stays perfect for Pletcher

Happy Saver, unraced since winning the Jockey Cub Gold Cup (G1) last October, remained perfect in five starts when pulling away late to win a third-level allowance going a one-turn mile at Belmont Park on Friday. With Irad Ortiz Jr. in the irons, Happy Saver got away a bit sluggishly...
Worldpastthewire.com

First Irish 2000 Guineas win for jockey Rory Cleary and trainer Jim Bolger

A Jim Bolger exacta in the Group 1 Tattersalls Irish 2000 Guineas. Veteran Irish handler Jim Bolger won the Group 1 Tattersalls Irish 2000 Guineas at The Curragh for the first time with Mac Swiney. For good measure, however, the County Wexford-born trainer also achieved the exacta with Poetic Flare.
Sportstwinspires.com

Racing Spotlight: C Z Rocket, Tyler Gaffalione, and Kelly Breen

Racing Spotlight is a weekly series that highlights a horse, jockey, and trainer with insightful information to keep our players be informed. This week, we highlight C Z Rocket, who has won four stakes and finished second in the Breeders’ Cup Sprint (G1) since being claimed last year; Tyler Gaffalione, who has been an elite rider since he won the 2015 Eclipse Award for apprentice jockey; and Kelly Breen, who will open Friday’s Monmouth Park meet looking to defend his training title.
AnimalsRedlands Daily Facts

Richard Mandella hopes United delivers good news for horse racing

Hall of Fame trainer Richard Mandella should be a happy man these days. He’ll saddle 3-5 morning-line favorite United in Saturday’s $200,000 Charles Whittingham Stakes while in the midst of a strong 2020-21 meet at Santa Anita. But the 70-year-old Mandella is concerned about horse racing. He believes the sport...
Sportsracingdudes.com

Pennine Ridge Preview: Sainthood Makes Turf Debut

ELMONT, NY – Saturday’s $200,000 Pennine Ridge Stakes (G2) at Belmont Park, always a fun race that serves as the local prep for the Belmont Derby (G1) coming up later in the meet, features Sainthood making his turf debut. This year’s field drew a solid group of nine 3-year-old males...
SportsRiverside Press Enterprise

Horse racing notes: Del Mar attracting out-of-state trainers

• $200,000 Grade II Charles Whittingham Stakes, 3-year-olds and up, 1 1/4 miles (turf) • $200,000 Grade II Triple Bend Stakes, 4-year-olds and up, 7 furlongs. • $100,000 Grade III Daytona Stakes, 4-years-olds and up, 6 1/2 furlongs (turf) Sunday. • $200,000 Grade II Summertime Oaks, 3-year-old fillies, 1 1/16...
Sportstwinspires.com

Turf stakes plays for Santa Anita on May 29

A pair of graded stakes tilts on the lawn will highlight the action at The Great Race Place on Saturday. Conditioner Richard Mandella and jockey Flavien Prat will team up with formidable foes that I will tab for success in each event. Charles Whittingham S. (G2) A compact, but strong,...
SportsSan Bernardino County Sun

Stakes are high at Santa Anita for Memorial Day weekend

A field of seven was entered Friday for the 83rd running of the historic Hollywood Gold Cup, the centerpiece of this holiday weekend’s stakes brigade at Santa Anita that begins Saturday with three graded stakes. The Richard Mandella-trained Royal Ship and Express Train, conditioned by John Shirreffs, headline the $300,000...
Sportshorseracingnation.com

Hollywood Gold Cup 2021: Odds and analysis

Monday’s $300,000 Hollywood Gold Cup going 10 furlongs at Santa Anita Park drew a field of seven which are all hoping to win a U.S. Grade 1 stake for the first time. The past two years, the winner of the Hollywood Gold Cup went on to win an Eclipse Award as the older dirt male champion. In 2020, it was Bob Baffert's Improbable and the year before Todd Pletcher shipped Vino Rosso across the country.
Chicago, ILChicago Tribune

Five storylines to watch for the 2021 Belmont Stakes

If Medina Spirit had won the Preakness, we’d be neck deep in a wild and uncomfortable run-up to the third leg of the 2021 Triple Crown series. What would it mean to have a horse challenging for the sport’s greatest achievement under the cloud of a failed drug test that could wipe the whole thing out? Would the New York Racing Association have suspended trainer Bob Baffert — as it did the Monday after the Preakness — if Medina Spirit’s Triple Crown bid was alive? Would Baffert and Medina Spirit’s owners have mounted a legal challenge to get their horse in the Belmont Stakes?
Sportshorseracingnation.com

Saturday's Best Bet: Royal Prince leads the way in Audubon

Saturday’s 5th race from Churchill Downs is the Audubon Stakes for three-year-olds traveling a mile and an eighth on the turf course (Post Time 2:45 p.m. ET). #8 ROYAL PRINCE (3-1) should get a more favorable race shape this time. Last out in the American Turf (G2), he had an uncomfortable trip behind above par splits and ended up finishing 6th in that 14-horse field. He stalked and scored in back-to-back turf stakes routes before his last and figures to work out a forwardly placed trip while out in the clear under his new rider Florent Geroux. He shows two local turf bullets for this engagement.
Sportsonlinegambling.com

Do These Two Derby Runners Look Familiar, Matt Winn Bettors?

The natural thing to do looking at the field for Saturday’s Grade 3 Matt Winn Stakes at Churchill Downs is to fix your eyes on two familiar names that leap off the page at you. O Besos and Helium. Look familiar, do they? Well, they should, considering both finished in...
Sportshorseracingnation.com

Smooth Like Strait seeks a G1 breakthrough in Shoemaker Mile

Cannon Thoroughbreds’ consistent Smooth Like Strait heads a field of seven 3-year-olds and up in Monday’s Grade 1, $300,000 Shoemaker Mile, one of three Grade 1 stakes on a nine-race Memorial Day program at Santa Anita. A Breeders’ Cup “Win & You’re In” Challenge Race qualifier, the nominated winner of...