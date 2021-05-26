Jockey Xavier Perez approaching 1,000th win Milestone
BALTIMORE – Maryland-based jockey Xavier Perez is closing in on his 1,000th career victory, not that the popular and personable rider needs a reminder. “I’ve been counting,” Perez, 33, said. “I told my wife, ‘Look I’m getting close. It’s coming. It’s coming.’ She was like, ‘Don’t start thinking about it.’ So I said, ‘I’m superstitious and I’m going to count it because I’ve been counting since I had 50 left and it’s been working out for me.”pastthewire.com