Since Alex Trebek and Pat Sajak are both legendary game show hosts, you would think they have a lot in common, but Trebek once explained why this wasn’t the case. Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak and Jeopardy host Alex Trebek have both dominated the podium for over three decades. Although Trebek died in November from cancer, he hosted Jeopardy for more than 36 years. Sajak has been working for his respective show for nearly 39 years.