Franklin, PA

Franklin sets garbage changes

By From staff reports
Derrick
 13 days ago

The garbage and recycling pickup schedule for Franklin residents will be affected by the Memorial Day holiday. Workers will pick up garbage and recyclables one day later than usual during the week of May 31-June 4.

