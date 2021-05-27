Franklin sets garbage changes

Members of the Weissport Borough Council took a moment to thank the members of People’s EC Church, Franklin Township, who made and donated stuffed bears to the Weissport Police Department to give to children in crisis situations. Ruth Piper represented the church at the borough meeting, displaying several of the bears they made. Weissport Police Chief Matt Williams, left; Ruth Piper, People’s EC Church; and Weissport Mayor Paulette Wilson hold stuffed bears made by members of the church. JIM LOGUE JR./SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.