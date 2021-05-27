Facebook and Instagram users can now hide like counts from posts
The like button found on social media sites like Facebook and Instagram can create anxiety for some users. They feel pressure. Now, after a period of testing the effects of hiding like counts on Instagram, Facebook has announced that it will give users of both sites the ability to use this feature. During the testing, experts and users found that not seeing like counts helped take pressure off of some subscribers while it also annoyed others.www.geeky-gadgets.com