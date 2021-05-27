Facebook and Instagram users can now hide like counts from posts

Instagram allows its users to upload media files in the form of videos and images but one can access it only when they are online. This could saddening for people who like to re-create someone else’s content and post it on their page, or for someone who simply wants to access their desired content anytime later, even when offline. There is no official word from Instagram for a feature that would facilitate the download of Instagram videos and images directly into the gallery of your device. But we have got a way around it. You can now easily download Instagram videos in high quality and for absolutely free.