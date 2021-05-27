Blasting the planet next door
In September 1859, the most powerful explosion in recorded history burst from the surface of the sun, releasing more energy than a billion of the largest nuclear bombs that have ever been in the U.S. arsenal. When the magnetic eruption reached the Earth, it induced currents in telegraph wires across the globe, shooting sparks out of pylons and delivering an electrical shock to some operators. Last month, researchers at the University of Colorado announced unprecedented observations of an even more powerful event that came from the nearest star to the solar system, Proxima Centauri.www.boulderweekly.com