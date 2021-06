If you have spent time with cannabis flower or other cannabis products you have most likely heard THC and CBD. Two of the more prolific and popular cannabinoids that make up cannabis. Now that customers have more choice about what strain or flavor, they are looking for in their cannabis product, we are also starting to hear more about Terpenes as well. By using both of these are metrics in which you gauge your products, you will have a much better understanding of what it might be like. Though what is the difference between the two?