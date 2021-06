To help you fast track your company’s adoption of machine learning (ML), AWS offers educational solutions for developers to get hands-on experience. We like to think of these programs as a fun way for developers to build their skills using ML technologies in real world scenarios. In this post, we walk you through how to prepare for and run an AI music competition using AWS DeepComposer. Through AWS DeepComposer, you can experience Generative AI in action and learn how to harness the latest in ML and AI. We provide an end-to-end kit that contains tools, techniques, processes, and best practices to run the event.