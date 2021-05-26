Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

What Is Kubernetes? An Introduction to the Wildly Popular Container Orchestration Platform

By John Withers
newrelic.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLearn how to get Kubernetes observability by reading the Kubernetes monitoring guide and watching our FutureStack session on Auto-telemetry with Pixie. Container-based microservices architectures have profoundly changed the way development and operations teams test and deploy modern software. Containers help companies modernize by making it easier to scale and deploy applications, but containers have also introduced new challenges and more complexity by creating an entirely new infrastructure ecosystem.

newrelic.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Standardization#Application Orchestration#Software Tools#Enterprise Data#Microsoft Azure#Development Tools#Futurestack#Pixie#Aws#Red Hat#Amazon Web Services#The Google Cloud Platform#Gcp#Kublr Cloud Foundry#Rancher#Azure Kubernetes Service#Json#Istio#Kubernetes Applications#Kubernetes Dns Kubernetes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Intel
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Cisco
News Break
Google
News Break
Software
Related
Softwareusenix.org

Practical Kubernetes Security Learning using Kubernetes Goat

Kubernetes Goat is "vulnerable by design" Kubernetes Cluster environment to practice and learn about Kubernetes Security. In this session, Madhu Akula will present how to get started with Kubernetes Goat by exploring different vulnerabilities in Kubernetes Cluster and Containerized environments. Also, he demonstrates the real-world vulnerabilities and maps the Kubernetes Goat scenarios with them. We will see the complete documentation and instruction to practice Kubernetes Security for performing security assessments. As a defender you will see how we can learn these attacks, misconfigurations to understand and improve your cloud native infrastructure security posture.
Softwarevmblog.com

Shipa Releases Shipa Cloud as a Platform for Reducing Kubernetes Complexity

Shipa, Corp., which abstracts away Kubernetes complexity from application deployment and management, announced the general availability of Shipa Cloud. The new cloud-managed platform offers developers, platform engineers, and DevOps teams a faster, simpler, and more productive way to manage and support cloud native applications - and do so without Kubernetes expertise.
Softwarecloudsavvyit.com

Understanding Kubernetes Image Pull Policies

Kubernetes image pull policies control when Kubelet should fetch an updated image version. Pull policies are used when a new Pod is starting up. Kubelet will take the appropriate action indicated by the Pod’s policy. The Default Behaviour. You don’t have to specify an image pull policy. When a Pod...
SoftwareComputer Weekly

Siloscape malware a risk to Windows containers, Kubernetes

A newly identified malware, dubbed Siloscape by the threat researcher who first spotted it, appears to be the first-recorded malware to target Windows containers, and presents a potential risk to badly configured enterprise clouds. Discovered by Daniel Prizmant of Palo Alto’s Unit 42 research unit in March 2021, Siloscape is...
Coding & Programmingopensource.com

Optimize Java serverless functions in Kubernetes

A faster startup and smaller memory footprint always matter in Kubernetes due to the expense of running thousands of application pods and the cost savings of doing it with fewer worker nodes and other resources. Memory is more important than throughput on containerized microservices on Kubernetes because:. It's more expensive...
Softwaregeekwire.com

Deploy HarperDB Anywhere With Anthos & Kubernetes!

We are excited to host Brett Mitchell, who is a Principal Architect / Cloud Customer Engineer at Google, for this interactive event. Brett will discuss DevOps best practices, and demonstrate how to deploy HarperDB on the Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) and Google Anthos platform. The demo will include creation of regional clusters around the globe, deployment of HarperDB as an Anthos managed K8s workload, and mapping service egress to Google’s Global load balancer.
Coding & Programminggitconnected.com

De-Mystifying Kubernetes Debugging

How to debug your microservice in VS Code with Bridge to Kubernetes. More and more development teams are adopting a microservice architecture for their applications, and with good reason. Microservices provide a way to break down complex applications into components that are simpler to understand and develop, and which can be scaled and updated independently. However, this pattern comes with its own challenges. It can be difficult to diagnose failures in a distributed system, and new solutions are required when testing and developing components that rely on other services and APIs. Furthermore, moving to cloud-native platforms such as Kubernetes often require a significant investment in terms of developer time and energy.
Technologysiliconangle.com

Shipa launches Kubernetes DevOps app management platform

Shipa Corp., a Kubernetes application development and management platform, today announced the launch of Shipa Cloud that will assist developers, DevOps teams and platform engineers with the management and support of cloud-native applications. Shipa Cloud provides a secure developer-centric platform for managing operating applications on Kubernetes. This includes the automatic...
Softwareopensource.com

Explore the Kubernetes ecosystem in 2021

Kubernetes, the de facto standard for container orchestration, has quickly grown to dominate the container environment both in terms of infrastructure management and application development. As an open source platform with a huge community of enthusiasts and professionals, and being a part of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation, Kubernetes has become not only a powerful and impressive orchestration system itself but it has fostered a huge ecosystem of related tools and services to make it easier to use and extend its functionality with ever more powerful and sophisticated components.
SoftwareBeta News

Microservices, containers, and Kubernetes have created security blind spots

A new study released today from Dynatrace finds that CISOs are increasingly concerned that rising adoption of cloud-native architectures and DevSecOps practices may have broken traditional approaches to application security. The research finds that 89 percent of CISOs believe microservices, containers, and Kubernetes have created application security blind spots. While...
ComputersInfoQ.com

The InfoQ eMag: Kubernetes and Cloud Architectures

A round-up of last week’s content on InfoQ sent out every Tuesday. Join a community of over 250,000 senior developers. View an example. Does it feel to you like the modern application stack is constantly shifting with new technologies and practices emerging at a blistering pace? It does to me. Every week I seem to come across a new web framework, open-sourcedata integration framework, or architectural anti-pattern that used to be a best practice. But then I stop, take a breath, and see some underlying stability.
Softwarevmblog.com

Morpheus Breaks the Hybrid Cloud Management Platform Mold with Kubernetes and Terraform Enhancements to Simplify Enterprise IT

Morpheus Data, the hybrid cloud application orchestration company, has released its largest software update of the year in a move that will help enterprise customers streamline the transition to containers and simplify the adoption of infrastructure-as-code within a single self-service platform. In 2020, Morpheus grew over 70% by helping complex enterprises lower cloud costs and simplify the management of hybrid cloud infrastructure. With today's release, Morpheus is announcing the industry's first unified control plane to help platform engineering teams bring together cloud and container management as well as infrastructure automation.
Softwareatlantanews.net

IoT Cloud Platform Market: Growing Popularity & Emerging Trends | MICROSOFT, SALESFORCE, GENERAL ELECTRIC

The latest independent research document on Global IoT Cloud Platform examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of IoT Cloud Platform market report advocates analysis of AMAZON WEB SERVICES, GOOGLE, INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES, MICROSOFT, SALESFORCE, GENERAL ELECTRIC, PTC, SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS, SAP SE & TELIT.
Softwarecybersecdn.com

Scalable Container Infrastructures with Docker, Kubernetes and OpenShift – 2019 Edition (English Edition): The Compendium on Container Clusters for Enterprise Administrators and DevOps Teams

Scalable Container Infrastructures – 2019 Edition. – Container Engines and Image build: Docker, CRI-O, cri-containerd, Buildah, Podman and Skopeo. – Professional, Enterprise-grade Orchestration of Kubernetes and OpenShift Clusters. – SDS Backends, Dynamic Provisioning, Monitoring, Metrics, Autoscaling, Security and much more. About the book:. The translated standard reference: completely revised, expanded...
Softwarefaun.pub

Kubernetes Is the Future of Infrastructure but What’s the Future of Kubernetes?

Predicting what technology will come after Kubernetes is still widely speculations of promising technologies. Technologies mentioned in this article will not necessarily replace Kubernetes but mostly work side-by-side to deliver efficient, secure, and resilient cloud-native applications if they eventually go mainstream. This article was originally published on The Chief I/O:...
ComputersHackRead

Kubernetes Clusters Targeted by Siloscape Malware

Palo Alto Networks’ Unit 42 researchers have revealed shocking details of a new malware that’s compromising Windows containers to target Kubernetes clusters. Researchers have dubbed it Siloscape. It is regarded as an unusual malware that focuses on Linux as the preferred OS for managing cloud environments and applications. Another interesting...
Softwarefaun.pub

Homemade Kubernetes: Liberation or Burden?

You definitely read a lot of pieces praising Kubernetes. In fact, Kubernetes played a positive role in the evolution of software development, especially in continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD). It brought it to a new level, letting developer teams increase the number of releases from a few per year to a few per month.
Technologyinforisktoday.com

TeamTNT Reportedly Eyes Credentials of AWS, Google Cloud

Cryptojacking group TeamTNT is leveraging compromised Amazon Web Services credentials to attack its cloud environments via the platform’s application programming interface, according to a report by Unit 42 at Palo Alto Networks. “TeamTNT operations have targeted and, after compromise, exfiltrated AWS credentials, targeted Kubernetes clusters and created new malware called...
Softwaredevops.com

CloudBolt Adds Cloud Cost Tool to Hybrid Management Platform

CloudBolt Software this week added cost management capabilities for Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure public clouds along with codeless integrations with additional platforms to its hybrid cloud management platform. Grant Ho, chief marketing officer for CloudBolt, said the Spring Release of the company’s platform, now generally available, enables...