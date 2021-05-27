Cancel
Why Microsoft finally dumped Internet Explorer after more than 25 years

By The Conversation
The Next Web
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTech giant Microsoft recently announced the retirement of its longstanding web browser, Internet Explorer, in favor of its newer product, Microsoft Edge. With support for Internet Explorer only set to last until June 15, 2022, its remaining users have just over a year to find an alternative. But of course, most web users already have.

