Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Japanese doctor warns holding Games could lead to "Olympic virus" strain

By Rocky Swift, Elaine Lies
msn.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) -The head of a Japanese doctors union on Thursday warned holding the Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer, with tens of thousands of people gathering from around the world, could lead to the development of a new "Olympic" strain of the coronavirus. Although Japan has repeatedly pledged to...

www.msn.com
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dick Pound
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Olympics#World Population#Australia#Reuters#The Japan Doctors Union#Ioc#The White House#Lincoln Feast#Asahi Shimbun#Japanese Officials#Hard Hit Osaka#Tokyo#Extreme Stress#Doctors#Olympics Organisers#Lead#Worries#Olympic Hopefuls#Country#Inoculations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Place
Melbourne
News Break
Health
News Break
Olympic Games
Country
Japan
News Break
Public Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
Pharmaceuticalswrkf.org

Experts Warn Lag In Global Vaccinations Could Lead To Dangerous Variants

It sometimes feels as if someone gave an all-clear signal for the pandemic. Many Americans are emerging from isolation and resuming at least some of their old routines. Though we're just getting started on vaccinating kids and nobody under 12 has a shot, the CDC says 50% of adults 18 and over are vaccinated now. But for much of the rest of the world, the picture could hardly be more different. Health experts are warning the consequences of that could be severe for people in those countries and also for the United States. NPR's Nurith Aizenman reports.
Public Healthhealthleadersmedia.com

Chairman of the Japan Doctors Union warns Tokyo Olympics could spread COVID variants

A physician representing a Japanese medical body warned Thursday that holding the postponed Tokyo Olympics in two months could lead to the spread of variants of the coronavirus. Dr. Naoto Ueyama, chairman of the Japan Doctors Union, said the International Olympic Committee and the Japanese government had underestimated the risks of bringing 15,000 Olympic and Paralympic athletes into the country, joined by tens of thousands of officials, judges, media and broadcasters from more than 200 countries and territories.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Tokyo Olympics could trigger new Covid variant, expert warns

The Tokyo Olympics could cause a new strain of coronavirus if the games go ahead this summer, an expert has said.Dr Naoto Ueyama, head of the Japan Doctors Union, said the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Japanese government had underestimated the risks of bringing 15,000 Olympic and Paralympic athletes into the country, along with thousands of officials and media from more than 200 countries.He told a news conference today: "All of the different mutant strains of the virus which exist in different places will be concentrated and gathering here in Tokyo. We cannot deny the possibility of even a...
SportsPosted by
newschain

Major Japanese newspaper calls for Tokyo Olympics to be cancelled

A major Japanese newspaper thinks the Tokyo Olympics should be called off. The Asahi Shimbun has urged government officials to re-evaluate starting the games on July 23 amid a surge of coronavirus cases in the country. The paper also called the International Olympic Committee ‘self-righteous’, noting the ‘huge gap’ between officials and public sentiment.
Public HealthPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Top Doctor Warns Japan: Brace for Century of Shame Over ‘Olympic Coronavirus Variant’

It’s just eight weeks until the Summer Olympics are set to get underway in Tokyo—and the preparations couldn’t really be going any worse. Most of Japan’s urban population is living under a state of emergency, and polls keep showing that most people want the Games to be postponed or completely canceled. That sentiment is unlikely to be helped by a new warning from the head of the Japan Doctors Union, who said the Olympics could create a new virus variant that would shame the nation for a century. “All of the different mutant strains of the virus which exist in different places will be concentrated and gathering here in Tokyo. We cannot deny the possibility of even a new strain of the virus potentially emerging,” said Naoto Ueyama. “It could even mean a Tokyo Olympic strain of the virus being named in this way, which would be a huge tragedy and something which would be the target of criticism, even for 100 years.”
Public HealthPosted by
The Grand Rapids Press

Japanese officials don’t expect US travel warning for virus Olympians’ travel

On Tuesday, Japanese government official expressed doubt that U.S. travel warnings to Americans would deter Olympians looking to compete in the upcoming Games. Japan has seen an uptick in coronavirus cases because of virus variants that could affect even those who have been vaccinated. So U.S. officials have cautioned Americans against traveling to Japan. According to the Associated Press, the warnings are not an outright ban on travel, but the recommendation could influence insurance rates. Some also wonder if the warning could limit the number of Olympians willing to participate.
Worldasahi.com

OLYMPICS/ 10,000 bow out as volunteers for Games, likely over virus fears

About 10,000 people have withdrawn as Tokyo Olympic volunteers, a position organizers have billed as “the face and the power behind the Olympic and Paralympic Games.”. Toshiro Muto, the CEO of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee, on June 2 said that more than 10 percent of the 80,000 or so people who signed up to do volunteer work at venues and other locations have sent notices of their withdrawals.
WorldESPN

Japanese city cancels Kenya Olympic training camp over virus

NAIROBI, Kenya --  A Japanese city due to host Kenyas team for a pre-Olympics training camp has canceled because the coronavirus situation there is critical, the Kenyan Olympic committee said Wednesday. City officials from Kurume in the Fukuoka Prefecture near the southern tip of Japan had informed Kenya on...
Sportsswimswam.com

Efimova Describes 100-Focused Training Change Leading into Tokyo Olympic Games

She explained what training will look like moving forward, stating that she won't need to do a lot of the longer aerobic work she normally would Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2021 LEN EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS. Swimming: Monday, May 17th – Sunday, May 23rd, 2021. Budapest, Hungary. Prelims at...
AsiaPosted by
Newsweek

Japanese Olympic Official Dies After Jumping in Front of Train Ahead of Games

A senior Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) official died after jumping in front of a train just over a month before the opening ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The Tokyo Metropolitan Police is investigating the death of Yasushi Moriya, which it's treating as an apparent suicide, according to private Japanese broadcaster Nippon Television.
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

Asian Airports Deal With New Virus Strains

SINGAPORE—Asia ended 2020 with a handful of success stories in combatting COVID-19 with Taiwan, Vietnam and to some extent Singapore all reporting low community outbreaks. All were able to take the opportunity to revive their struggling aviation sector by either falling back on domestic travel or... Subscription Required. Asian Airports...
Public SafetyMiddletown Press

Tokyo Police Investigating Death of Olympic Official (Report)

Police in Tokyo are reported to be investigating the death on Monday of Moriya Yasushi, a senior member of the Japan Olympic Committee. Citing police sources, Nippon Television reported that Moriya jumped in front of an underground train at Nakanobu station, in Shinagawa ward. He was taken to hospital but pronounced dead two hours later. Police are treating the incident as death by suicide, according to the broadcaster.