Snapchat Adds Secret Picture Vault That Has Parents Concerned

By Melissa Awesome
Posted by 
My 1053 WJLT
My 1053 WJLT
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Snapchat recently got the internet talking with a new feature they've added, a secret photo vault, and it has parents pretty concerned. So what is a secret photo vault? There are several apps on the market that are secret photo apps, they may look like a regular inconspicuous app on your phone, but when you go to open it you have to enter a code or password to get in to see the photos saved in there. Now Snapchat has added a secret photo vault to its app.

My 1053 WJLT

My 1053 WJLT

Evansville IN
ABOUT

My 105.3 WJLT plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

