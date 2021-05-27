Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

Can’s Irmin Schmidt on the Band’s Legacy and Most Memorable Live Shows

By Mike
avantmusicnews.com
 13 days ago

Formed in Cologne, Germany in 1968 by a mix of Stockhausen students, improvisation jazz heads, and gypsy garage rockers with the intention of hard experimentation and “instant compositions,” Holger Czukay, Irmin Schmidt, Jaki Liebezeit, and Michael Karoli’s Can made genuinely jarring—and still unique sounding—studio albums. The hypnotic, rhythmic improvs of Tago Mago, the oblique Krautrock of Ege Bamyasi, the psychedelic maze of Monster Movie; each weave mesmeric spells, testing the waters of cut-and-paste sampling musique concrète and no wave funk. For all that free-everything, Can was never more at its freest, and least sentimental, than when they were playing live. For the most part, several of its studio albums were lengthy improvisations edited down to something more symmetrical. As for their actual hours-long live gigs, each was a circus of unpremeditated magic with only an occasional stop along their song catalog (and Can did have pop hits, such as “Spoon”).

avantmusicnews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Irmin Schmidt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz#Movie Magic#The Band S Legacy#Studio Albums#Song#Instant Compositions#Pop Hits#Improvisation Jazz Heads#Gypsy Garage Rockers#Lengthy Improvisations#Stockhausen Students#Unpremeditated Magic#Cologne
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Rock Music
News Break
Music
Country
Germany
Related
Music2dopeboyz.com

DMX’s Legacy Lives On Through New Album, ‘Exodus’

Before we get into the post, we’d like to offer another Rest in Peace to the late great Earl “DMX” Simmons as we continue to send love and positivity to his family, friends, and fans. There will never be another like him. As hard as it is to believe, it...
Video GamesBLABBERMOUTH.NET

IRON MAIDEN's 'Legacy Of The Beast' Introduces In-Game Band Collaboration With LACUNA COIL

IRON MAIDEN's "Legacy Of The Beast" free-to-play mobile game has announced another in-game collaboration, this time with Italian metal band LACUNA COIL. Following the sensational debut band collaboration in April with AMON AMARTH, "Legacy Of The Beast" has now teamed up with another metal band, LACUNA COIL, that has shared festival stages with them on numerous occasions since their formation in 1994, to create a new limited time in-game event and character.
Musicjazzwise.com

Video of the Day: Samara Joy shares ‘Stardust’ (Official Video)

Samara Joy is a singing star in the ascendancy, already attracting attention in 2019 after winning the Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition. Now, the 21-year-old has announced her eponymous debut album, released on 9 July on Whirlwind Recordings, which sees her put her spin on jazz standards from the Great American Songbook. Produced by Grammy-nominated veteran Matt Pierson, she’s joined by jazz guitar virtuoso Pasquale Grasso and his trio (Ari Roland and Kenny Washington) for a release that furthers Joy’s reputation as one of America’s most promising young jazz vocalists.
MusicNYS Music

Kate McDonnell Returns With 5th Studio Album “Ballad of a Bad Girl”

After a 15 year hiatus following her acclaimed album Where the Mangoes Are, Albany-area folk singer Kate McDonnell is back with her fifth studio album, Ballad of a Bad Girl. For this latest project, McDonnell collaborated with drummer Jerry Marotta, bassist Tony Levin and co-writer Anne Lindley. Recorded at Dreamland Studios in Hurley, NY last summer, Ballad of a Bad Girl features 11 tracks. McDonnell’s poignant songwriting is showcased, as well as her raw, acoustic instrumentals. It is easy to be reminded of classic Joni Mitchell or Joan Baez tracks when listening.
Musicmedialoper.com

Certain Songs #2123: Roxy Music – “Love is The Drug”

For their first four albums, one of the contradictions inherent in Roxy Music was the contrast between Bryan Ferry’s incredibly put together style and the crazed anarchy of many of their songs. And given that Roxy Music was Ferry’s band — especially after he canned ol’ sourpuss Brian Eno a couple of years prior — it was inevitable that they drift in his direction. And in retrospect, it’s surprising it took them this long to do it.
CelebritiesAmerican Songwriter

Sara Bareilles Deepens Artistic Excellence Through Potent Performance Art

Sara Bareilles wrote her first song since the pandemic started less than a week ago. When she hops on a call with American Songwriter, late Friday afternoon, she’s in the middle of the sticks and expressing what many artists have witnessed over the last 15 months: total creative depletion. “I was one of those people that got very quiet. I think I was pretty shell-shocked, as most people were, but some people turned to artistic expressions to process. And I wasn’t able to do that. I was very heavy and depressed and just didn’t find a lot of solace in writing. I think that I’m just starting to turn the corner on that now.”
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

SCORPIONS Share First Snippet Of New Studio Album

SCORPIONS have shared the first snippet of their upcoming album. The LP is currently being mixed at the legendary Hansa Studios in Berlin, Germany with engineer Michael Ilbert, who has earned multiple Grammy nominations for his mix work with producer Max Martin on albums by Taylor Swift and Katy Perry.
Musichypebeast.com

Lorde Hints at New Music With 'Solar Power' Cover Art

Lorde is further fuelling the rumors of her return by posting the cover art of a possible project entitled Solar Power. The 24-year-old artist shared the artwork on her official website with the caption that reads, “ARRIVING IN 2021 … PATIENCE IS A VIRTUE.” Nothing on the website is clickable or will bring you to another page, leaving fans to wonder if this is the highly-anticipated L3 album.
Madison, WItonemadison.com

The elusive discography of Joan Wildman

Who will preserve the late avant-jazz musician's extraordinary recordings?. This is the first in a short series of articles Tone Madison is running about the recorded works of pianist Joan Wildman. Check back soon for deeper notes on some standout tracks and remembrances of what it was like to collaborate with Wildman.
Musickmuw.org

Sailing On, Sailors

Lonesome Kind is the new release from Michigan-based singer-songwriter DL Rossi. Inspired in part by his move back to the Great Lakes State from Nashville, the record demonstrates Rossi’s knack for creating moving songs that move the singer-songwriter genre into new territory. We’ll also hear from Start It Over, the first-ever solo release from Riley Downing of The Deslondes.
Musicamericana-uk.com

Video: Dylan LeBlanc “Gentle on My Mind”

Dylan LeBlanc’s distinctive, smooth vocal is perfect for this outstanding cover of the Glen Campbell classic ‘Gentle on My Mind’. Somehow, it feels as though LeBlanc is in the room, telling a story. LeBlanc says of the multiple Grammy-winning hit song: “I come from a heavy country music background. My father made his living as a writer for the Nashville Machine growing up. My grandfather in the early 70’s in his early thirties was convinced to make payments on a Gibson guitar on consignment at the local music store along with a song book with the scales and chords and hit songs of the era inside with directions on how to play them. He loved this song and it was heavily played around the house and passed and sang at gatherings and parties where everyone was drinking and laughing and feeling no pain as they say. I love the story of this song about a drifter roaming from place untethered to anyone or anything therefore making the moment of missing his muse more pure. I can relate as I have naturally always wanted to roam from place to place and be free. I love this song so much and it holds a nostalgic and wonderful place in my heart.” Just like the other songs on the new EP, it is clear that this well-chosen song inspired LeBlanc and helped to shape his musical direction.
Musicbordercountiesadvertizer.co.uk

Noel Gallagher says Oasis’s 2009 break-up helped cement band’s legacy

Noel Gallagher said Oasis breaking up in 2009 helped cement their legacy as one of the greatest British bands of all time. The group disbanded following Gallagher’s abrupt departure after a heated confrontation with brother Liam at the Rock en Seine festival near Paris. Since their break-up fans have desperately...
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Jupiter’s Legacy Star Is Gutted About The Show’s Cancellation

An eight-episode season of television that cost a reported $200 million to produce is essentially required to draw in strong reviews and massive viewership numbers to justify its own existence, and that unfortunately wasn’t the case for Netflix’s Jupiter’s Legacy, which was canceled less than a month after it premiered.
Rock Musicloudersound.com

Pendragon: the journey to The Jewel

Pendragon vocalist/guitarist Nick Barrett recalls with amusement a line in one particular review of the band’s debut album, The Jewel. “It was described as ‘The equivalent of a dead dog in a ditch’. Well, for a dead dog it didn’t do too badly.”. The story of The Jewel is one...
TV Seriesledburyreporter.co.uk

Friends: Some of the show’s most memorable moments

From Ross saying the wrong name during his wedding to Phoebe’s singing of Smelly Cat, Friends has delivered some of the most quotable moments in TV history. Fans will be able to relive many of the highlights when the long-awaited reunion arrives this week. A trailer showed the cast taking...