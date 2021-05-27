A Modern Day Jim Thorpe

Success has been with the Alabama Crimson Tide football program for a long time. It was, however, revitalized when Nick Saban arrived as head coach of the Tide in 2007. As the head coach of the Tide, Saban has accumulated an overall record of 165-23 (adjusted by NCAA sanctions), six National Championships, seven SEC Conference Championships, and 41 All-Americans. Saban has accounted for 127 wins in the last decade, an FBS record in AP Poll Era. He currently is seventh all-time in overalls wins at 256 (adjusted to NCAA sanctions). He only has 65 losses and one tie in his collegiate career going back to the Toledo Rockets. At 69-years old, Saban still has plenty left in the tank. This resulted in a contract extension at Alabama through the 2028 season. Here is what Saban can accomplish throughout the next seven years at Alabama.