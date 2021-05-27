A Modern Day Jim Thorpe

The old saying is football games are won in the trenches, and Michigan has had its fair share of great players on both sides of the ball over the years. The offensive line has been pretty great over the last few years under Ed Warinner, and hopefully that continues under Sherrone Moore. But the issue in the trenches is on the other side of the ball — at defensive tackle. The Wolverines have some young guys coming in, but they likely won’t be ready for quite some time.