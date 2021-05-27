Cancel
A Modern Day Jim Thorpe

By TexasHSFootball.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe played on offense as a wide receiver, on defense as a defensive back, and on special teams as a KR/PR. He even kicked a field goal. With his 4.4 speed, he could run like a deer. He was the Jim Thorpe of the 21st century. He is Jordan Shipley of the Burnet Bulldogs.

