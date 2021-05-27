Blue mary announced for the King of Fighters 15

Blue Mary has been on many different teams in the past, but a reunion with her fellow agents may be the most likely outcome this time around. Last week, we got the reveal trailer for Blue Mary in King of Fighters 15 (incidentally, it was released right on my birthday, so I was definitely over the moon at seeing it) and she looks absolutely fantatstic. While her being a part of the roster may not have come as too much of a surprise, especially since she had a ready-made model from King of Fighters 14 to work from, there was something in her trailer that definitely piqued the curiousity of many viewers, including myself.