Wellsville-Middletown baseball at Class 1 sectionals

The Wellsville-Middletown baseball team moved a step closer to its first Final Four appearance since 2017 after cruising to a 10-0 win over the Glasgow Yellowjackets in six innings in a Class 1 sectional game on May 24 at Battle High School in Columbia. The Tigers were scheduled to play the Leeton Bulldogs in a quarterfinal game on May 26 at Leeton. W-M's contest with Glasgow was orginally scheduled to be played at Glasgow, but a heavy downpour hit the town an hour before gametime, forcing the contest to be moved to Columbia. The change of venue didn't seem to hurt the Tigers as they picked up their second shutout of the season. Dylan Alsop, Clayton Ebers and Mason Guzy combined for the shutout on the mound, and Jacob Hollensteiner finished with three hits with three RBIs. THEO TATE PHOTOS.