Boulder, CO

Try this week: Sriracha Noodles @ Aloy Thai

By Boulder Weekly Staff
Boulder Clarion
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTalk about comfort food. The spicy, savory, salty sriracha noodles at Boulder’s Aloy Thai warm the body and soul. Choose your level of spiciness — and we assure you, if you go one level above your preferred heat level, you’ll fight through it because the food is so good — and protein; we opted for pork. Aloy Thai takes thin rice noodles and dresses them in egg and a housemade sriracha sauce before tossing it all with veggies. A perfect balance of textures, temperatures and flavors, this is another gem from Aloy Thai.

