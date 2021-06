The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office would like to make members of the public aware of a recent and dangerous drug trend affecting our area. Citizens are urged to use caution and not purchase pills from street drug dealers. These pills are being sold as other illicit substances, such as ecstasy or other prescription drugs being sold outside of their intended use, but instead contain Fentanyl, a highly dangerous narcotic analgesic. A small amount of Fentanyl can cause an overdose, and possibly death.