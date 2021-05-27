Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

China isn't winning, the West Is forfeiting

Paducah Sun
 2021-05-27

This week, The Wall Street Journal reported that three researchers from the Chinese Wuhan Institute of Virology were hospitalized in November 2019 with “symptoms consistent with both COVID-19 and common seasonal illness.” That report followed hard on a series of investigative pieces from journalists such as Nicholas Wade and Donald McNeil, formerly of The New York Times, who revived the media-dismissed theory that the institute had generated COVID-19 in a laboratory and then accidentally allowed it to leak. “The argument that it could have leaked out of the Wuhan Institute of Virology or a sister lab in Wuhan has become considerably stronger,” McNeil wrote. “And China’s lack of candor is disturbing.”

www.paducahsun.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Nicholas Wade
Person
Ben Shapiro
Person
John Cena
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South China#United States#The Wall Street Journal#The New York Times#Chinese#Covid 19#White House#Taiwanese#Western#European#Harvard Law School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Human Rights
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
UCLA
Country
China
Related
Foreign Policy1stnews.com

Don’t start Cold War with China, says Bernie Sanders

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders warned the political establishment in Washington against casting China as an “existential threat”; to the United States and urged it not to start a new Cold War with China on Thursday. In his opinion piece for Foreign Affairs, “Washington’s Dangerous New Consensus on China,” Sanders wrote...
Foreign Policyfreenews.live

The US predicted the timing of the start of the war with China

There are no signs that China is preparing to launch an invasion of Taiwan, which is supported by the United States, within the next 12-24 months, writes Popular Mechanics, referring to the statement made by the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, US Army General Mark Milley, during a speech to Congress.
PoliticsThe Jewish Press

Israel Gives China a Little Taste of its Own Medicine at UN

(JNS) In a rare move, reportedly due to U.S. pressure, Israel joined a declaration this week criticizing China at the U.N. Human Rights Council (UNHRC) over human-rights abuses against Muslims living in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. Israel’s new message to China seems to be: “If you do not stop voting against us at the U.N., we will start voting against you.”
Foreign PolicyThe Guardian

The US’s greatest danger isn’t China. It’s much closer to home

China’s increasingly aggressive geopolitical and economic stance in the world is unleashing a fierce bipartisan backlash in America. That’s fine if it leads to more public investment in basic research, education, and infrastructure – as did the Sputnik shock of the late 1950s. But it poses dangers as well. More...
Chinamelodyinter.com

China cautions G7: ‘Small’ groups don’t rule the world

CARBIS BAY (England), June 13 — China today pointedly cautioned Group of Seven leaders that the days when “small” groups of countries decided the fate of the world was long gone, hitting back at the world’s richest democracies which have sought a unified position over Beijing. “The days when global...
PoliticsThe Guardian

Expect China to be furious at being cast as a threat to the west

When the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato) was established on 4 April 1949, its mission was to counterbalance armies from the Soviet Union that were stationed in central and eastern Europe after the conclusion of the second world war. After Emmanuel Macron, the current leader of one of its founding...
Societyjingdaily.com

China’s LGBT Trust Can’t Be Bought

Estimates suggest that LGBT members in China number over 70 million, which puts their spending power at roughly $300 billion across industries — and counting. Online platforms such as Bilibili are offering authentic support which drives traffic to members of the LGBT community, especially women as TV show representation and citizen visibility grows.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The plan to 'Build Back Better' across the globe isn't enough to counter China

During the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Cornwall, President Joe Biden and the other G7 leaders announced a global infrastructure plan to counter China’s “Belt and Road” initiative. The Biden administration should be applauded for prioritizing a response to Belt and Road and partnering with the G7 nations to offer a transparent, sustainable, responsible alternative. But it is unlikely that this new initiative, termed “Build Back Better World,” will be enough to compete with Belt and Road.
Foreign PolicyTelegraph

The West’s fightback against China has finally begun

There’s never been much point in lecturing President Xi Jinping’s China on how it should manage its own affairs. The regime seems impervious to international criticism, and will do pretty much what it pleases. Western condemnation of abuses in Xinjiang and Hong Kong is like water off a duck’s back; it only further strengthens Chinese resolve.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

China stocks end lower as Sino-West tensions weigh

SHANGHAI, June 15 (Reuters) - China stocks ended lower on Tuesday, as tensions between Beijing and the West soured investor sentiment after G7 leaders took the Asian nation to task over a range of issues, which China called a gross interference in the country’s internal affairs. ** The blue-chip CSI300...
Politicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Rare earths at the center of the West’s battle to counter China

What would happen if China tomorrow cut off the United States and Europe access to essential minerals for the manufacture of electric vehicles, wind turbines and drones, which are mostly produced on its soil?. At a time when economic and geopolitical frictions are frequent between these three powers, Washington and...
Foreign Policytelecoms.com

US and EU form special tech trade club that China isn’t allowed into

Following on from the G7 Summit the US has recruited the EU into its anti-China campaign by establishing a new tech trade council that will further isolate Beijing. The previous US administration had a hard time going from one EU member state to the next, cajoling them – with mixed results – into banning Huawei and ZTE. The new guy is taking a much more subtle approach, bringing the whole of the EU in one fell swoop into an exclusive, high-level club that doesn’t explicitly go after Chinese tech companies, but will nonetheless act as a counterweight to China’s tech sector.
Amazonoverpassesforamerica.com

China Isn’t the Issue. Big Tech Is.

This article is a part of the On Tech newsletter. You can sign up here to obtain it weekdays. We must have a vigorous debate about what Americans may acquire or lose if authorities officers achieve forcing adjustments to expertise companies and firms as we all know them. One factor...
Worldsemoball.com

Australia, Japan perfect in WC qualifying stage; China wins

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) -- In a high-stakes, must-win game to have any chance of getting to Qatar in 2022, China beat group-leading Syria 3-1 on Tuesday to advance to the third round in Asian qualifying for the World Cup. Syria had already confirmed its place among the final 12...
Beauty & Fashionjingdaily.com

China Can’t Buy Enough Beauty Gadgets

The most in-demand, hi-tech facial tools provide a spa-like experience right in the comfort of your home. Swedish skincare brand FOREO is one of the biggest success stories in China, reporting record Singles’ Day sales. The Global Personal Care Appliances Market will reach $25.9 billion by 2026. Traditionally, the beauty...
Foreign Policycitywatchla.com

Our Biggest Enemy Isn't China. It's Right Here at Home

That’s fine if it leads to more public investment in basic research, education, and infrastructure—as did the Sputnik shock of the late 1950s. But it poses dangers as well. More than 60 years ago, the sudden and palpable fear that the Soviet Union was lurching ahead of us shook America...
IndiaPosted by
AFP

Furious patriots: China's diplomatic makeover backfires

For over a year they have whipped up outrage against the West, but as China's "wolf warrior" diplomats are told to tone down the fury, they face an unexpected source of opposition: nationalists at home. "Sometimes this 'wolf warrior' sentiment can get out of hand," Jonathan Hassid, a professor of political science at Iowa State University told AFP. "(But) if China tries to soften its image, patriots at home will be furious.