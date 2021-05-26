newsbreak-logo
Dry Ridge, KY

Dry Ridge, county approve new EMS agreement

By Bryan Marshall
Grant County News
 3 days ago

Dry Ridge is closer to entering into a new interlocal agreement to continue providing emergency medical services to all of Grant County. Dry Ridge City Council approved a resolution May 17 authorizing Mayor Greg Brockman to execute an agreement with the cities of Williamstown and Corinth, the Crittenden Emergency Ambulance Service District and Grant County Fiscal Court for EMS services for a three-year period from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2024.

