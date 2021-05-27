Stella Mae Thompson Barbour Rice, 81, entered eternal rest on May 21, 2021, after a short illness at Piedmont Henry Hospital in Stockbridge, Georgia. She professed her hope in Christ at an early age and joined Mt Gilboa Baptist Church. She started out her life on a farm. After marrying she and her 1st husband (Hubert) share-cropped before buying a farm which they owned and operated. Years later, she became a factory worker from which she retired. She lived most of her life in Hart, Barren, and Jefferson County, Kentucky as a loving wife and mother. After the passing of her 2nd husband (John), she moved to Atlanta, GA in 2019 to spend more time with her two daughters and grandchildren.