Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Stella Mae Thompson Barbour Rice

By Nellie Pickett
wcluradio.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleStella Mae Thompson Barbour Rice, 81, entered eternal rest on May 21, 2021, after a short illness at Piedmont Henry Hospital in Stockbridge, Georgia. She professed her hope in Christ at an early age and joined Mt Gilboa Baptist Church. She started out her life on a farm. After marrying she and her 1st husband (Hubert) share-cropped before buying a farm which they owned and operated. Years later, she became a factory worker from which she retired. She lived most of her life in Hart, Barren, and Jefferson County, Kentucky as a loving wife and mother. After the passing of her 2nd husband (John), she moved to Atlanta, GA in 2019 to spend more time with her two daughters and grandchildren.

www.wcluradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leroy Thompson
Person
Rachel Thompson
Person
Roger Thompson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct#Piedmont Henry Hospital#Mt Gilboa Baptist Church#Ga#Brooks Funeral Home#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
ObituariesThe Guardian

Stella Skillen obituary

My friend Stella Skillen, who has died aged 62 of cancer, was a lifelong English teacher who dedicated most of her career to children with special needs. Stella was born in Solihull to Maureen (nee Donnelly), a school lunch supervisor, and Denis Richards, a telecoms engineer, both devout Catholics. Brought up in the Warwickshire town of Coleshill, she was among the first pupils to attend Archbishop Grimshaw school, built to cater for children in the vast new estate of Chelmsley Wood, on the outskirts of Birmingham.
Fairfield, VTcountycourier.net

Judy Mae DuClos

Judy May DuClos of Braintree, VT, wife of Verne E. DuClos and oldest daughter to Gordon and Arieta (Rita) St. Pierre, was born on January 27, 1948 in Fairfield, VT. She passed away in the early morning hours of June 17, 2021 at Gifford Memorial Hospital in Randolph, VT, after years of battling against cancer.
Liberty Center, OHNorthwest Signal

Ryleigh Mae Westhoven

Josh and Karen Westhoven of Liberty Center are proud to announce the birth of their daughter, Ryleigh Mae Westhoven, June 9, 2021, at Henry County Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces, and measured 20 1/2 inches. She was welcomed home by sibling Emberlynn Ankney. Maternal grandparents are Briana and Leo Westhoven of Liberty Center. Paternal grandparents are Scott Schultz and Tracy Carpenter of Liberty Center. Great-grandparents are Roger and Corene Carpenter of Liberty Center.