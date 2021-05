The work that has to be done once a month to bring you local historical information is exhausting to an aging and retired person as myself but the kind words I have received from many of you feed my ego enough to continue battling the hour or two of labor in sitting and typing such information. Enough time has passed that previously published information is new to most of you and I actually get excited, even giddy to the annoyance of my wife, when I discover missing links and new information.