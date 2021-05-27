Cancel
Efficacy and Safety of Gout Flare Prophylaxis and Therapy Use in People With Chronic Kidney Disease

A Gout, Hyperuricemia and Crystal-Associated Disease Network (G-CAN)-Initiated Literature Review. Huai Leng Pisaniello; Mark C. Fisher; Hamish Farquhar; Ana Beatriz Vargas-Santos; Catherine L. Hill; Lisa K. Stamp; Angelo L. Gaffo. Abstract and Introduction. Abstract. Gout flare prophylaxis and therapy use in people with underlying chronic kidney disease (CKD) is challenging,...

Cancertargetedonc.com

Safety and Efficacy of Lurbinectedin in Solid Tumors

Thought leader in lung cancer, Jared Weiss, MD, reviews safety and efficacy data from the phase 2 basket trial of lurbinectedin in selected advanced solid tumors. Jared Weiss, MD: This patient was treated with lurbinectedin. Let’s look at trial design, efficacy, and safety results from the phase 2 basket trial that led to this approval. This was 105 patients with extensive-stage small cell [lung cancer] in second line taken from a larger-basket trial. The response rate was 35% overall; 22% in those with a chemotherapy-treatment-free interval of less than 90 days, and 45% in chemotherapy-treatment-free interval of greater than 90 days. Two-thirds of patients had response to prior chemotherapy as you’d expect, since the chemotherapy-treatment-free interval had to be at least 30 days and because it’s small cell. PFS [progression-free survival] was 3.5 months overall, 2.6 months in the chemotherapy-refractory patients, and 4.6 months in those who were sensitive. Overall survival was also different among these groups; overall was 9.3 months, but in those with the short chemotherapy-treatment-free interval, it was 5 months. In those with the long chemotherapy-treatment-free interval, it was 12 months.
CancerNews-Medical.net

Developing a Cell Therapy for Parkinson’s Disease

AMSBIO reports upon a publication** that cites how its STEM-CELLBANKER® animal-free cryopreservation media has played a role in the development of a cell therapy for Parkinson’s Disease that will soon be going into clinical trials. Image credit: AMS Bio. Parkinson’s disease is one of the most common neurodegenerative diseases worldwide....
Diseases & Treatmentshartfordcitynewstimes.com

Increase in use of gene therapy for rare diseases

Scientists are trying to treat a growing number of rare diseases with gene therapy. It offers a potential one-time fix that attacks the root cause of illness rather than just treating symptom. (June 2) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story...
Diseases & TreatmentsEurekAlert

Dapagliflozin provides kidney protection even in cases of FSGS kidney disease

Focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) is a rare form of kidney inflammation (glomerulonephritis) in which the glomeruli become increasingly scarred (sclerotic), leading to progressive loss of kidney function. Dysregulation of the immune system plays a role in pathogenesis, which is why immunosuppressive therapy with glucocorticoids can be successful, alongside supportive therapy (especially blocking of the renin-angiotensin system with ACE inhibitors or angiotensin receptor blockers). Many patients nevertheless require dialysis in the course of the disease. New therapeutic approaches that stabilize or protect kidney function are therefore needed.
Diseases & TreatmentsEurekAlert

New potential therapy for fatty liver disease

In those with fatty liver disease, a person's fat goes to their liver instead of their fat tissue, either because of an absence of fat depots, which is seen in the rare genetic disease lipodystrophy, or because the depots are too full, which is seen in people with obesity. One...
Diseases & TreatmentsWashington Post

The Big Number: 50.2 million people live with chronic pain in the U.S.

About 20 percent of American adults — 50.2 million people — live with chronic pain, saying they experience it most days or every day, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on the health status of U.S. adults. The most common types are back pain (reported by about 41 percent of those with chronic pain) and hip, knee or foot pain (about 44 percent), according to an analysis of the CDC data by Harvard researchers and published in the journal Pain. Other frequent sources of chronic pain include an old injury, infection, headaches, nerve damage and such diseases as cancer, arthritis and diabetes. Chronic pain is known to affect people’s physical and mental health as well as their social and work lives. For instance, the report found that people with chronic pain say it makes them unable to work about 10 days a year, compared with about three missed workdays for those who do not have chronic pain. As a result, the researchers attribute roughly $80 billion a year in lost wages to chronic pain as well as a nearly $300 billion loss per year in productivity, based on the monetary value of goods and services not produced because of chronic pain. The analysis also found that, to manage their pain, people most often turn to physical therapy or massage, each tried by about 9 million of those with chronic pain. Other options may include medication, acupuncture or surgery, but health experts said that chronic pain is not always curable, although treatments may help.
Public HealthEurekAlert

Targeted COVID-19 therapy: What can we learn from autoimmune kidney diseases?

Various viruses and bacteria have long been known to cause autoimmune diseases where there is such a predisposition. This phenomenon also seems to play a major role in SARS-CoV-2, especially in severe courses. The body's own immune cells are activated, with the formation of autoantibodies that attack the body's own healthy cell structures (proteins, autoantigens); deposits of immune complexes can then trigger severe inflammatory processes and cell destruction in the body.
Canceronclive.com

Dr. Markowski on the Safety and Efficacy of VERU-111 in mCRPC

Mark Christopher Markowski, MD, PhD, discusses the safety and efficacy of VERU-111 in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. Mark Christopher Markowski, MD, PhD, an assistant professor of oncology, and a medical oncologist at the Kimmel Cancer Center, Sibley Memorial Hospital, discusses the safety and efficacy of VERU-111 in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).
Sciencebioengineer.org

Study supports gene therapy as a promising treatment for soft bone disease

LA JOLLA, CALIF. – June 7, 2021 – A preclinical study led by scientists at Sanford Burnham Prebys has established that AAV8-TNAP-D10–a gene therapy that replaces a key enzyme found in bone–may be a safe and effective single-dose treatment for hypophosphatasia (HPP). The study, published in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research and performed in a murine model of the disease, further supports advancing the therapy toward human clinical trials.
Diseases & Treatmentsgastroenterologyadvisor.com

Efficacy and Safety of Tofacitinib Re-Treatment for Ulcerative Colitis

Following treatment interruption, the efficacy of tofacitinib can be safely and successfully recaptured with re-treatment in patients with ulcerative colitis (UC), according to a study published in the Journal of Crohn’s and Colitis. It is important that physicians managing patients with UC understand the possible clinical consequences of temporarily discontinuing...
Diseases & Treatmentsdoctorslounge.com

Low-Dose CT Screening for Lung Cancer Can Also ID Aortic Stenosis

TUESDAY, June 8, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) screening performed for lung cancer can identify patients at risk for aortic stenosis (AS) via aortic valve calcification (AVC), according to a research letter published online June 8 in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Kaja Klein-Awerjanow, M.D., from the...
Diseases & Treatmentsophthalmologytimes.com

Retinal gene therapy clinical trials are addressing disease at core

Investigators are conducting retinal gene therapy trials that offer potential new treatments for inherited causes of vision loss. This article was reviewed by Dr Isabelle Audo. Research into gene therapy has increased exponentially in recent years and several gene therapy clinical trials for retinal diseases are open, enrolling or have...