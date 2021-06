It certainly is odd to see the world's richest man, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, sue someone over relatively small amounts of money. However, it happened just this week as news broke that Bezos is suing his girlfriend's brother, Michael Sanchez, for allegedly hiding his assets to avoid paying Bezos. Sanchez had become indebted to the Amazon CEO last year after he lost a defamation case against Bezos. In the case, Sanchez asserted Bezos lied when accusing the brother of leaking intimate texts between Bezos and his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez. Michael was ordered to pay Bezos' over $250,000 in legal fees after the case was thrown out.