Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Football rumours from the media

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RWPZ4_0aCtwl0H00
Ozan Kabak and Rodrigo de Paul

What the papers say

Liverpool loanee Ozan Kabak could reportedly be given the chance to stay in the Premier League. The Mirror reports Leicester may offer the Schalke and Turkey centre-back, 21, a contract after his stint on loan with Jurgen Klopp’s Reds this season.

Liverpool’s chances of securing the services of Udinese’s Rodrigo de Paul have improved after AC Milan indicated they were no longer interested in the midfielder, according to the Express. The paper says the 27-year-old player is considered a fitting replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum, who is tipped to leave Anfield for Barcelona in the summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tZGVq_0aCtwl0H00
Raphinha (PA Wire)

The rumours continue to grow that Brazil winger Raphinha will leave Leeds for Liverpool, Manchester United or Borussia Dortmund. But the Metro reports the 24-year-old, who had six goals and nine assists in his first Premier League campaign, insists he is staying put at Elland Road.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Boubakary Soumare: Sky Sports says Leicester are on the cusp of agreeing to a deal with Ligue 1 champions Lille for their 22-year-old midfielder.

Gianluigi Donnarumma : The Italy international’s contract at AC Milan expires this summer and the 22-year-old has been linked with Premier League sides United and Chelsea, while Barcelona and Juventus are also said to be interested.

newschain

newschain

24K+
Followers
73K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ozan Kabak
Person
Gianluigi Donnarumma
Person
Georginio Wijnaldum
Person
Jurgen Klopp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Liverpool#Ac Milan#Football#The Premier League#Mirror#Schalke#Ac Milan#Express#Borussia Dortmund#Sky Sports#Juventus#Reds#Leeds#Lille#Udinese#Manchester United#Ligue#Leicester#Brazil Winger Raphinha
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
News Break
World
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
F.C. Schalke 04
Soccer
FC Barcelona
Country
Brazil
News Break
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
News Break
A.C. Milan
News Break
Sky Sport
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

FPL tips: Yorkshire duo dominate gameweek 37 picks

Yorkshire is where the Fantasy Premier League value is in the penultimate week of the season. A glance across our three leading recommendations in each position sees Leeds provide five of the 12 picks, while Sheffield United have two and prevent the weekend’s Premier League headline-maker Alisson Becker from clinching top spot in goal.
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

Race for the top four where the real drama lies in the Premier League

Just three points cover Leicester, Chelsea and Liverpool going into a decisive final week of the race for Champions League places. While the Foxes and Blues, who hold the final two qualifying places, were otherwise occupied with the FA Cup final this weekend – they meet again on Tuesday – fifth-placed Liverpool kept themselves in touch with goalkeeper Alisson Becker’s dramatic late winner against West Brom.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

In Praise of Big Footballing Moments

This season has not been an easy ride. Unless your team has picked up silverware (which tends to paper over for quite a few issues), you likely found football a bit different in 2020/21, and often, frankly, a slog. These feelings come from a mix of things: fixture congestion and...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

MARTIN SAMUEL: We will be denied magic moments like Liverpool keeper Alisson’s last-minute winner if the elite ever get their way... what more is there if the jeopardy of qualification for Europe goes?

Jurgen Klopp had re-watched the footage 10 times before he even got in front of the cameras on Sunday. You are destined to see it many times more. Alisson, 95th minute, for Liverpool at West Bromwich. No matter the triumphs of this season, his is the image that will endure. The perfection of the execution, the celebrations, the emotion he could not contain.
Premier Leagueempireofthekop.com

Coaching role hinted at for James Milner after vocal presence in dramatic Liverpool win

Liverpool midfielder James Milner has been somewhat tipped for a coaching role at Anfield in the future. Taking to social media during the Reds’ dramatic 2-1 win over West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, in which goalkeeper Alisson Becker bagged a last-minute match-winner, renowned journalist Dom King stated the veteran midfielder was like a ‘new member’ of the team’s backroom.
Premier Leaguedailyjournal.net

Round 2: Chelsea, Leicester meet again in crucial EPL game

Being the superstitious type, Thomas Tuchel chose not to watch the final minutes of Liverpool’s match at West Bromwich Albion on television. Instead, the Chelsea manager was checking the progress of his team’s top-four rival in the Premier League by refreshing a webpage on his mobile phone. Imagine Tuchel’s happiness,...
Premier LeaguePosted by
SPORTbible

Liverpool Fans Slam Gini Wijnaldum For Reaction To Alisson’s Amazing Winner

Liverpool fans are still reeling from Alisson's last-minute heroics against West Brom, but midfielder Gini Wijnaldum seemed to take it all calmly in his stride on the pitch. The Reds' Premier League match, a vital one in their fight for a top-four spot, looked to be heading for a 1-1 draw on Sunday. Until Alisson came up for a 94th-minute header and rose to thump it past Sam Johnstone into the net.
Premier LeagueThis Is Anfield

Premier League top 4 race: Where it stands for Liverpool in the final week

It all comes down to the final week as Liverpool prepare for two decisive games in the Premier League, vying with Leicester and Chelsea for a place in the top four. Victory over West Brom on Sunday was essential, and a late, late winner from Alisson has kept the Reds in with a hope of reaching next season’s Champions League.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Liverpool: Find you a goalkeeper like Alisson Becker who can do it all

Alisson Becker secured three points for Liverpool at the Hawthorns where they beat West Brom and has helped in closing the gap between them and Chelsea to one point. Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool needed everything on Sunday to collect three points. Certain periods during the 90 minutes of football, it appeared once again as if Sam Allardyce was about to have a say in the Reds’ campaign.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Steven Gerrard Guides Rangers To An Invincible Season

Steven Gerrard has cemented his place in Rangers history today after guiding his team to an unbeaten season. Rangers ended the season with an emphatic 4-0 win over Aberdeen to confirm their title as the 'The Invincibles'. Rangers have an incredible record this season, they've played 38 games, won 32,...