Why The Kominsky Method's Kathleen Turner Thinks Her Season 3 Relationship With Michael Douglas Is So ‘Lovely’
The Kominsky Method is coming to a close, as the Netflix dramedy is preparing to sign off with a third and final season. The new season brings a number of changes to the Michael Douglas-led show, such as the death of Sandy Kominsky’s agent and best friend, Norman Newlander, and the impending nuptials of Kominsky’s daughter, Mindy, and boyfriend Martin. And it’s the latter development that leads to the return of Norman’s ex-wife, Roz Volander, played by the incomparable Kathleen Turner. Roz and Sandy have a complex relationship, to say the least, but it’s one that Turner finds to be quite “lovely.”www.cinemablend.com