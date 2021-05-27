Why The Kominsky Method's Kathleen Turner Thinks Her Season 3 Relationship With Michael Douglas Is So ‘Lovely’

The Kominsky Method (Netflix) - Michael Douglas, as Sandy Kominsky, will go it alone in the third and final season of this Netflix original series. Douglas’ co-star for the first two seasons, Alan Arkin, is not returning to the show. Deadline reports that Arkin said all along that he was only good for two seasons, so his departure was planned. His character, Norman, has been written out of the show and that will be addressed in the start of the new season. But here’s what we do get: Kathleen Turner joins the cast as Sandy’s ex-wife Roz, and their volatile relationship will be a big part of the storyline. There are six episodes and then it’s over.