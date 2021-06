If you’re thinking of spending your holiday vacation in Montenegro, here is a list of the things that this country is known for. It is a known fact that Montenegro is one of the Balkan countries that are rich in history and biodiversity. For this reason, we highly recommend you add this country to your travel bucket list. But what is Montenegro known for you say? This answer will show you the answers. Read more below to know what you have to explore once you arrive in this wonderful country.