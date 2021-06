GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Simply put, there is no quit in the Central Arizona College baseball team. In one of the most enthralling games in program history, the Vaqueros staved off elimination from the NJCAA World Series with a come-from-behind 11-10 victory over San Jacinto-North (Texas) on Thursday at Sam Suplizio Field. Trailing 10-9 entering the bottom of the ninth inning, Central prevailed when Jake Jarvis hit a chopper up the middle to drive in the tying and winning runs. The single came on a 1-1 pitch following doubles by Dayton Dooney and Kiko Romero.