Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. I launched my startup, Xina, in Jordan amid the COVID-19 crisis with an aim to tackle the problem of subpar customer service in the Arabic speaking world. For me and my team of Jordanian tech gurus, the need for an intelligent voice assistant (IVA) like Xina was very evident. Customers have high expectations from businesses as they use multiple channels to seek instant and high-quality support, but businesses struggle to keep up with the pace and quality of customer support queries while scaling their operations. Also, when looking at the region we operate in, technologies have not offered much to solve these problems while also catering to Arabic speakers.