James Jones: “I’ve talked to Aaron, I talk to him all the time, and he told me it’s not about the GM. It’s not about new money and it’s not about the GM. So when I hear people say it’s about getting the GM fired and all these things, it’s not about that. From my conversations I’ve had with him, I truly believe that it’s fixable because what he’s told me in conversations that we’ve had and me knowing Aaron Rodgers and being close to Aaron. You sit down and go over the things that you need to get ironed out, and what’s more important to him and to the organization, and things like that. It’s fixable, but it’s not about getting the GM fired, and he’s told me that… He’s willing to go in there and make sure they get this thing right.” (Full interview above)