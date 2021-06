The choice is a breakthrough however does not pose a serious risk to multinationals, says De Volkskrant:. “First there’s the minimal share of 15 p.c: that is low. … Then there may be the distribution of the anticipated yield, which is able to most likely additionally result in a hefty hangover. The G7 settlement says that 20 p.c of the company earnings tax can be distributed among the many international locations involved, however the remaining 80 p.c might be left the place it fits them finest, simply as it’s now. … If all international locations and golf equipment undertake the settlement in autumn, it’s going to nonetheless be a number of years earlier than the 15 p.c company tax really comes into impact and is levied. The preliminary reactions from Amazon, Google and Fb thus point out their satisfaction.”