Serve & Volley: DraftKings Tennis DFS Picks for Belgrade, Parma, & Strasbourg | 5/27

Odds: -186 Yulia Putintseva has always enjoyed playing on clay and looks to be in good form here in Strasbourg going up against Magda Linette. The fourth seed Putintseva so far this is year has 6 wins in 10 matches on the red dirt with multiple wins against players in the top 50 on the tour. Her game is heavily predicated on shot-making and spin which always play well on this surface. Linette has struggled versus many on clay with just 15 wins in her career in 41 matches. Putintseva carries advantages across the board as we’d expect in all service and return game metrics as well which can’t hurt.