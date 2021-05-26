📽️ FanDuel Picks: The NBA ConTENders NBA DFS Rankings with Tobias Harris | Tonight, 5/26

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Miami Heat NBA Pick Prediction 5/29/2021. Bucks at Heat—NBA pick is Milwaukee Bucks -4.5. After getting eliminated last year in the playoffs the Bucks are all in again here in Game 4 as they were in Game 3 in their 29 point road win. Milwaukee is number one team in the playoffs in defensive efficiency as they are allowing 93.2 points per 100 possessions. In this series the Bucks are shooting 47% and holding the Heat to 38%. Heat averaging just 96.3 points per game in this series. Down 0-2 in this series and home for Game three the Heat scored only 84 points shooting 38% with 9 of 32 from three point range. Play Milwaukee -4.5.