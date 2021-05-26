Cancel
NBA

📽️ FanDuel Picks: The NBA ConTENders NBA DFS Rankings with Tobias Harris | Tonight, 5/26

By Nathan Joyce
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first round of the NBA Playoffs has kicked off, and so has the playoff rendition of our NBA ConTENders. Awesemo has NBA DFS projections, tools, data and a number of other amazing premium NBA DFS options to help you win at daily fantasy on DraftKings, FanDuel and Yahoo. Check out our Boom/Bust Tool and the new NBA Big Board for more of the day’s top daily fantasy basketball FanDuel picks. In this NBA ConTENders video, Josh Engleman breaks down his top FanDuel NBA picks and gives NBA DFS advice for daily fantasy lineups on Wednesday, May 26.

Tobias Harris
