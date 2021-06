Car enthusiasts all want something fast and sporty, but their budget may not always allow them to pick the new car of their hearts' desire, hence the growing market for used modified cars. BMW's best car for enthusiasts is one of the M models and Mercedes offers various rapid AMG models for sale. The list goes on with all the RS, SRT, and Sport badges vying for gearheads' attention. But not everybody has the means to buy one of these expensive, specialist models and for these people, buying a used modified car could be the answer. And these modifications don't necessarily have to increase engine power; they can be purely cosmetic too. This short guide will outline the advantages and disadvantages of buying a modified or tuned car.