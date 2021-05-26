Guest Post by The Promised Queen Author Jeffe Kennedy

Three generations of the Hollander family come together and try to save the family vineyard that has been in the family for over 50 years. Vivian is the matriarch of the family and her daughter Leah wanted to work and help run the vineyard since she was a little girl but her father wouldn’t let her. She went on to New York, got married, had a daughter Sadie and opened up successful cheese store. But it’s still her dream to work and help run the vineyard. Sadie is in college and is struggling with her thesis. They all come together for the annual summer get together and are stunned with it’s announced that Hollander vineyard and house need to be sold. They are losing money and nothing can save them. But Vivian, Leah and Sadie will not let things go so easily. They come up with plans to increase business, create a Blush wine, hold book clubs with wine and cheese and trashy novels (and a big shoutout are given to Jackie Collins and other classic authors) and save everything. It causes conflicts in Vivian and Leah’s marriages but these women are determined to take charge. By the end of the summer secrets are revealed and the women show just how smart they can be.