Saginaw, TX

PitBoss Red's

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHi everyone! I want to personally thank you for giving us the opportunity to serve the great town of Saginaw. We are really excited to join the food truck brigade at the Switch Yard and in doing so, make new friends and memories. We dish up really good BBQ and sides that have won us a few competitions and awards. Here at PitBoss Red's, we strive to push out quality food and want to earn your business for years to come. From our Brisket to our Bacon Ribs to our Chuck Norris Burger, you will not be disappointed. We roll smoke on Sundays and Mondays (This week we will add Friday and Saturday!) 10:30a until we run out! Follow your nose and look for the smoke and come on out and see us.... Also, Uniformed, on duty 1st responders receive 30% off. #backtheblue.

