CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Town of Winfield May Get a New Development

lakeshorepublicradio.org
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleWINFIELD - The town of Winfield could experience a big growth spurt, if the plan commission approves a proposed new residential development. A public hearing that will address the matter is set...

www.lakeshorepublicradio.org

Comments / 0

Related
Mount Olive Tribune

Town may condemn property to build sidewalk

A condemnation order may be necessary to begin sidewalk work in town. The property owner has been contacted by town officials, but has not responded. Jammie Royall, town manager, said they know who owns the property, but the contact address is “in care of.” The sidewalk repair involves approximately three feet of the property owner’s lot.
POLITICS
The Lima News

New development underway in Glandorf

GLANDORF — Work is underway to develop some property in Glandorf in Putnam County. The village owns about 10 acres of the land it hopes to use for future development. “Not quite two years ago I came before council to build a connector street between OG road and U.S. 224 between the St. Rita’s property and the village property and the property also owned by the county commissioners,” said Charlie Schroeder, mayor of Glandorf. “Council thought it was a good idea, so we had plans drawn up and then we submitted for funding to the Ohio Public Works Commission, and we were approved.”
GLANDORF, OH
WDBJ7.com

Vinton Town Council unanimously approves developer for new hotel

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - An ongoing project in the town of Vinton took another step forward Tuesday night. In a unanimous decision at the town council meeting, Soundview Development and The McDevitt Company will receive a performance agreement from the town and Roanoke County Economic Development Authority to build a hotel.
VINTON, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
Wilmington Apple

NOW HIRING: Town Of Wilmington Seeks Economic Development Coordinator/Planner

WILMINGTON, MA — The Town of Wilmington is now hiring a Full-Time Planner/Economic Development Coordinator. The application form can be found HERE. Reporting To: Director of Planning and Conservation. Salary: up to $73,151.25. Hours: Exempt Position, Evenings as needed for Board, Commission and Committee meetings. Application Deadline: Open Until Filled.
WILMINGTON, MA
Wicked Local

Development or preservation of Scituate land will be up to Town Meeting

The fate of approximately 18 acres along Border Street will be in the hands of voters at a special Town Meeting, which will decide whether $2 million of Community Preservation Act (CPA) funds should be used to purchase the parcel of pristine farmland. The decision will be presented to voters...
SCITUATE, MA
KATC News

New developments coming to Opelousas

There are new developments coming to the City of Opelousas. Two commercial projects, as well as some new homes, are set to break ground shortly. A Love's Truck Stop is set to be built off of the I-49 service road; that land is currently being annexed into the city. Also coming soon is a McAlister's Deli on Creswell Lane and a multi-family apartment complex off East Laurent Street.
OPELOUSAS, LA
Hickory Daily Record

Town with a future? Maiden candidates sound off on housing development, growth

Maiden’s motto, “Town with a future,” is proudly displayed on the official website. But what exactly does the future hold for the town of 3,700 residents?. More people, for one thing. In June, the town council voted to give Cornelius-based Prestige Corporate Development the go-ahead to construct a 250-unit housing...
MAIDEN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lennar Homes#Times
enr.com

Bountiful Town Square Plaza: Best Project Landscape/Urban Development

GENERAL CONTRACTOR: Hogan & Associates Construction. MEP ENGINEER | LIGHTING DESIGN: Spectrum Engineers. SUBCONTRACTORS: AK Masonry; CFM Heating & Air Conditioning; Custom Ice Inc.; Erickson Landscaping; Geneva Rock Products; Precision Welding; Reliable Plumbing & Heating; Rex Carter Masonry; Staker Parson; Steel Encounters; Summit GeoStructures; Wasatch Electric. This five-acre town square...
POLITICS
indiantrail.org

Town of Indian Trail Launches Economic Development Community Survey

The Town of Indian Trail has recently partnered with Monroe-Union County Economic Development and the company Retail Strategies to identify potential retail and dining options for its residents and visitors to enjoy. During the Discovery phase of the Retail Recruitment Process, Retail Strategies will be gathering data and analytics about...
INDIAN TRAIL, NC
eastaurorabee.com

Town gets ball rolling on new plow

Aurora Superintendent of Highways David Gunner is asking the town board for funding to buy a new plow truck in 2023, after telling council members Tuesday night that an ongoing truck shortage means lead time could be longer than usual. “I know that we don’t even know our budget for that time, but if we could at least get the […]
POLITICS
supertalk929.com

Town of Abingdon hires Mayana Rice as Director of Community Development

The Town of Abingdon hired Mayana Rice to serve as Director of Community Development. This position oversees the town’s planning and zoning activities, as well as building inspections. Rice is a member of the AICP, which stands for the American Institute of Certified Planners. She has worked in Montana, Minnesota, Wyoming, and Florida over the past twenty years. Rice says she has a passion for careful planning and growth of communities. Abingdon Town Manager, Jimmy Morani, says “Her diverse background in areas such as code development, public infrastructure, and environmental planning makes her a valuable addition to our leadership team.”
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
arcamax.com

Drought-stricken Western towns say no to developers

In the small city of Oakley, Utah, the drought conditions parching much of the West have depleted the natural springs that supply water to the community. During each of the past several summers, local leaders worried that quenching any major fire might empty the city’s water tanks. The city issued...
OAKLEY, UT
Hartford Business

Windsor Locks to get new railroad station; goal is to spur development

Local and state officials unveiled plans for a new, revamped railroad station in Windsor Locks that they hope will spur more development in the area. Gov. Ned Lamont and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz joined Windsor Locks First Selectman Christopher Kervick on Friday to talk about a transit-oriented development project that will revitalize the railroad station on Main Street.
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
ctnewsonline.com

Winfield commission candidates questioned

The five candidates for Winfield City Commission answered questions about utilities, business development, housing and more at a public forum Thursday night at Baden Square Community Center. The event was sponsored by the legislative committee of the Winfield Area Chamber of Commerce. The candidates are incumbent Greg Thompson, Brenda Butters,...
WINFIELD, KS
milehighcre.com

Transit Oriented Multifamily Development in Olde Town Arvada to Break Ground

The Residences at Olde Town Station, a Class A multifamily project in Arvada, will break ground this month. The four-story development features 252 residential units over two levels of structured parking. The project will be enhanced by a mixed-use project south of 56th Avenue across from the Residences, which will include community-focused retail, restaurants, and a hotel. Final completion is slated for late 2023.
ARVADA, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy