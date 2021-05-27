Town of Winfield May Get a New Development

GLANDORF — Work is underway to develop some property in Glandorf in Putnam County. The village owns about 10 acres of the land it hopes to use for future development. “Not quite two years ago I came before council to build a connector street between OG road and U.S. 224 between the St. Rita’s property and the village property and the property also owned by the county commissioners,” said Charlie Schroeder, mayor of Glandorf. “Council thought it was a good idea, so we had plans drawn up and then we submitted for funding to the Ohio Public Works Commission, and we were approved.”

