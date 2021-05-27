Town of Winfield May Get a New Development

The Town of Abingdon hired Mayana Rice to serve as Director of Community Development. This position oversees the town’s planning and zoning activities, as well as building inspections. Rice is a member of the AICP, which stands for the American Institute of Certified Planners. She has worked in Montana, Minnesota, Wyoming, and Florida over the past twenty years. Rice says she has a passion for careful planning and growth of communities. Abingdon Town Manager, Jimmy Morani, says “Her diverse background in areas such as code development, public infrastructure, and environmental planning makes her a valuable addition to our leadership team.”
