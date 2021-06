WATERTOWN — The rumor going around some Republican circles these days is that the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol was not an insurrection. I find this interpretation odd since the assault by Donald Trump supporters contained all the elements of an insurrection. The definition of this term is “a violent uprising against an authority or government” (Oxford Languages). These traitors definitely engaged in violence (check), and they directed this violence toward members of Congress (check).