Remembering George Floyd one year later
This week marked the first anniversary of the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer who knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes, obstructing his breath as he begged for his life. A jury of 12 found Floyd's killer guilty of one count of second-degree murder, one count of third-degree murder, and one count of manslaughter on April 20. He awaits sentencing and has appealed his convictions. Three other officers involved are awaiting trial.