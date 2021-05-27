Remembering George Floyd one year later

A 29-year-old man has been released on bond after allegedly shooting a Black boy who was retrieving his bike from the man’s yard. Arnold Daniel in Ypsilanti, west of Detroit, Michigan, said his kids were outside riding their bikes down the street when they stopped, leaving one of the bikes in front of the home of a neighbour. When Mr Daniel’s son Coby returned to pick up his bike, the father said the neighbour exited his home holding a sledgehammer and said something to Coby. Mr Daniel told Fox 2 that he didn’t know exactly what was said but...